Time almost got away from me. We’re well into September and I haven’t properly welcomed all the new folks to Champaign-Urbana with our annual get-acquainted quiz. You’ll be graded on an unusual curve. Everyone gets an A.
1. How many taxing districts are there in Champaign County?
a. 30
b. 50
c. 475
d. 520
2. Which political candidate on the November 2022 ballot got the greatest number of votes in Champaign County?
a. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller
b. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
c. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs
d. Gov. J.B. Pritzker
3. Dart Container Corp. announced last month that it will close a manufacturing plant in Urbana, resulting in the loss of about 135 jobs. It’s not the first time that particular building lost a manufacturing tenant. What other company shut down production there?
a. Urbana Pure Milk in 1969
b. Magnavox Co. in 1971
c. Universal Bleacher in 1975
d. General Telephone Co. in 1982
4. What event occurred in Champaign 100 years ago this November but is not getting much recognition on its anniversary?
a. The first track meet was held at Memorial Stadium
b. The first Farm Aid concert featuring Al Jolson, Will Rogers, W.C. Handy’s Orchestra and Willie Nelson was held at Memorial Stadium
c. The first football game was played at Memorial Stadium
d. President Calvin Coolidge visited the University of Illinois and fell asleep at a football game
5. What is the largest property taxpayer in the city of Champaign?a. Market Place Shopping Center
b. Green Street Realty
c. Carle Health
d. University of Illinois
6. Which Champaign-Urbana ZIP code has the greatest number of registered electric vehicles?
a. 61820
b. 61821
c. 61822
d. 61801
7. Of the $129.1 million spent by the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics in fiscal year 2022, what percentage went to salaries paid to coaches of football and men’s basketball?
a. 5 percent
b. 7 percent
c. 10 percent
d. 14 percent
8. Of the estimated 205,943 people living in Champaign County in 2021, how many were enrolled in K-12 schools?
a. 40,803
b. 27,803
c. 15,803
d. 12,803
9. The unique, 125-year-old Altgeld Hall on the UI campus is being remodeled. How many other university campus buildings in Illinois were built during Gov. John Peter Altgeld’s term with a similar architectural style?
a. one, Old Main at Eastern Illinois University
b. two, Old Main at EIU and Cook Hall at Illinois State
c. three, Old Main at EIU, Cook Hall at ISU and Altgeld Hall Northern Illinois University.
d. four, Old Main at EIU, Cook Hall at ISU, Altgeld Hall at NIU and Altgeld Hall at Southern Illinois University
10. What event happened in Urbana 100 years ago this November but is not getting much recognition on its anniversary?
a. President Calvin Coolidge visited Urbana High School and fell asleep there, too
b. The Urbana-Lincoln Hotel opened, but the newly renamed Hotel Royer is still being remodeled and won’t be open for the 100th anniversary.
c. The local home of the Ku Klux Klan, the Illinois Theatre, burned to the ground
d. Red Grange led a panty raid on Busey Hall
11. What former Fox News host was born in Champaign?
a. Megyn Kelly
b. Bill O’Reilly
c. Tucker Carlson
d. Glenn Beck
12. In fiscal year 2022, how many times greater was the University of Illinois head football coach’s salary than the UI president’s?
a. About the same
b. Twice as much
c. Three times as much
d. Almost five times as much
13. Why are Champaign and Urbana separate cities?
a. Two merger votes failed
b. The proposed name for the new city — North Tolono — was wildly unpopular with voters
c. A canal once divided the towns
d. The definition of a champaign is a flat, open countryside. Urbana is much too hilly.
14. Why was the University of Illinois located in Urbana?
a. Early surveyors wrongly asserted that it was in the center of the state
b. It was chosen fair and square over Jacksonville, Lincoln, Bloomington and Normal
c. A Massachusetts native elected to the Legislature essentially bought off all of his colleagues and persuaded them to put the university here
d. Who wouldn’t want to be in Urbana?
15. Last fall, there were more UI students from China than any other country. What country was second?
a. South Korea
b. Croatia
c. Taiwan
d. India
Answers
1. C: 475 — but 318 of those are drainage districts. There are 24 school districts in the county and 24 villages and towns.
2. C: State Treasurer Michael Frerichs (42,926 votes) is a Champaign County native.
3. B: Magnavox.
4. C: The first football game at Memorial Stadium, which was still under construction at the time, was played Nov. 3, 1923. More than 65,000 people attended. Illinois beat Chicago, 7-0.
5. B: Green Street Realty.
6. C: The 61822 ZIP code has 292 electric vehicles.
7. D: 14 percent.
8. B: 27,803 K-12 students.
9. D: There are five buildings on campuses around Illinois that have been derisively called “Altgeld’s castles.”
10. B: The still-closed Hotel Royer building is missing its 100th anniversary.
11. A: Megyn Kelly was born in Champaign on Nov. 18, 1970.
12. D: Bret Bielema’s salary was $4,303,000; Tim Killeen’s salary was $881,509.
13. A: Merger votes failed in 1953 and 1980.
14. C: Clark Griggs was given $40,000 by local officials and spent it wining and dining his fellow lawmakers and got them to locate the Illinois Industrial University in what was a swampy town amid the prairie.
15. D: India, with 2,895 students. There were 5,859 students from China.