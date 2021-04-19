Remember when April in Champaign-Urbana meant full hotels and motels, crowded restaurants, street closings, occasional Hollywood celebrities and Illini moms doing shots with their sons and daughters at campus bars?
Yes, those things used to happen before COVID-19 quashed Ebertfest, the Illinois Marathon, Moms Weekend and the Boneyard Arts Festival, plus numerous performances at the Krannert Center, shows at the State Farm Center and concerts and recitals at Smith Hall and other venues.
Here’s a quiz to help you remember good times and big April events in area history:
1. What $26 million building was dedicated on the University of Illinois’ Urbana campus on April 19, 1969?
(Outgoing UI President David Dodds Henry called it “the most comprehensive physical center for programs in the fine arts in the country.”)
a. Smith Memorial Hall
b. the Assembly Hall
c. Krannert Center for
the Performing Arts
d. Nature’s Table
2. In what year was the inaugural “Roger Ebert’s Overlooked Film Festival” held, and what was the first movie shown?
a. 1999, “The Castle”
b. 1999, “Dance Me to
My Song”
c. 2000, “George
Washington”
d. 2001, “Playtime”
3. In April 1969, voters in four area communities voted on whether to allow the sale of alcohol. Which two voted to go “wet”?
a. Mahomet and Tuscola
b. Mahomet and Potomac
c. Tuscola and Ludlow
d. Gibson City and Ivesdale
4. Approximately how many runners planned
to do the entire course
for the inaugural Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on April 11, 2009?
a. 9,000
b. 4,000
c. 1,900
d. 2,200
5. Which 1,400-seat local theater, often used by the Ku Klux Klan, mysteriously burned down on April 3, 1927?
a. Virginia Theatre
b. Colonial Theater
c. Illinois Theater
d. Rialto Theater
6. Where did a recruiting station open on April 12, 1917, to enlist men to join the great war effort?
a. at the Illinois Central depot
b. at a tent at the corner of Neil and Hickory streets in Champaign
c. at the Champaign County Courthouse
d. at the University of Illinois Armory
7. Patsy Parker of Glenview was elected the
first female president of
the University of Illinois student body in April of
what year?
a. 1947
b. 1957
c. 1967
d. 1977
8. One hundred years ago this month, some 4,000 University of Illinois students gathered to express support for what cause?
a. Chief Illiniwek
b. the belted Kingfisher as official mascot
c. ending influenza
d. construction of the
Illinois Stadium
9. On April 20, 1860, two votes changed the history of Champaign County. What were they?
a. a referendum on incorporating West Urbana and changing its name
b. a referendum endors-
ing Abraham Lincoln for president and supporting
the Union against the
Confederacy
c. a Republican primary election victory for Abraham Lincoln and support for a measure to reduce the size of the county board
d. the first failed attempt to merge Champaign and Urbana and a second vote on merging the school districts
10. In 1938, plans were unveiled by the Champaign County Farmers’ and Sportsmen’s Club for a 50-acre lake that would be available only to fishermen, not swimmers, skaters or boaters. Where was the lake to be located?
a. along Illinois 10 west of
Champaign
b. just northeast of Homer
c. just north of Mahomet
d. approximately where Busey Woods in Urbana is today.
11. Which band played
the Assembly Hall five times, the first on April 22, 1967?
a. Yes
b. Dave Mathews Band
c. Beach Boys
d. Rolling Stones
Answers
1. c. Krannert Center for the
Performing Arts
2. b. 1999, “Dance Me To My Song”
3. c. Tuscola and Ludlow
4. c. 1,900 marathoners out of about 9,000 runners in all races
5. c. the Illinois Theater, which was located in downtown Urbana. Once an elegant venue, it soon deteriorated into a setting for burlesque shows, wrestling, cockfighting and, lastly, Ku Klux Klan meetings and even a wedding.
6. b. at a tent at the corner
of Neil and Hickory streets in Champaign
7. c. 1967. Parker, a junior, was elected over Craig Greenwood of Downers Grove.
8. d. construction of the Illinois Stadium. An estimated $700,000 was pledged toward construction of the football stadium at a mass meeting at what is now known as Kenney Gym. Many of those pledging the greatest amount were foreign students.
9. a. a referendum on incorporating West Urbana and changing its name to Champaign. The Urbana Clarion was not happy about the move, protesting that the citizens of the former West Urbana “had appropriated the name of our county to their ambitious town.”
10. d. approximately where Busey Woods is today. Charles Winters of Champaign, a member of the club, told The News-Gazette the lake would be between the county fairgrounds and Woodlawn Cemetery. It was never developed.
11. c. The Beach Boys. A Daily Illini reporter said that group co-founder Mike Love (now 80 years old) joked during the show, “Yeah, we’re staying at the big-deal Ramada Inn. We tried to go swimming in their big indoor pool, but they wouldn’t let us in the water without a bathing cap. Well, tomorrow, we’re going to go down there with bathing caps and nothing else.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.