Tom Kacich | A serene spot in Urbana perfect for marking Memorial Day
There’s a spot in rural Champaign County that combines serenity, history and Memorial Day into the perfect spot to ponder the sacrifices generations of men and women made on behalf of the citizens of the United States of America.
The Clements Cemetery northeast of Urbana lies amid what 200 years ago was Big Grove, an immense expanse of virgin timber that took in much of what today is Champaign-Urbana.
Virtually the only remnants of Big Grove now are a few protected natural areas, such as the 80-acre Brownfield Woods owned by the University of Illinois. Access to the woods is restricted.
Just across the tree-canopied High Cross Road (which we now know should be called Hi Cross Road) from Brownfield Woods sits the cemetery, a small plot of land on a slight rise. It is said to have been part of an American Indian burial ground before White settlers came here in the 1830s.
The peace in this place is so deep that you cannot only hear the chirping and singing of the birds in the woods, but also the flitting of their wings.
There’s no street or highway noise, no sirens, no sound of trains passing miles away. It’s not just an escape from the noise and the news, but also a place that feels old and historic.
Few of the people buried in Clements Cemetery actually died in service to the nation, the stated purpose of Memorial Day. But there’s an unusual breadth of service witnessed by the gravestones here: men who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War (perhaps even on both sides), World War I and II and the Korean War are buried in this unusually tranquil space.
Some of those interred here — like William Hays, whose gravestone says he fought in the Revolutionary War with Col. Benjamin Ruggles Woodbridge’s Massachusetts Regiment — were born decades before Champaign County was organized.
Others are pioneers, or sons of Champaign County pioneers. There’s J. Newton Shaw, whose father fought in the Revolutionary War and who himself, if his gravestone is to be believed, fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. His stone is marked with the Southern Cross of Honor and a “CSA.” Loyalty to Champaign County, though, was enough that he was buried here upon his death in 1879.
Nearby lies Robert L. Brown, who served in the Union army in the Civil War, enlisting in 1864 at the age of 18 as a “hundred-days man.” Those were lightly trained soldiers recruited to free veteran units so they could be sent to the front. Brown’s unit was placed on railroad guard duty in the St. Louis area.
Another marker memorializes William Kirby, who served in the 7th Missouri Cavalry Regiment, a Union unit, and died in 1869.
And there’s Melvin H. Slade, who died in September 1944 in Holland, a member of the 81st Airborne Anti-Aircraft Battalion that fought at Normandy in World War II and later was part of the liberation of Holland. Slade, who received a Purple Heart, was killed early in Operation Market Garden.
Tombstones also mark the graves of Charles C. Price, who fought in both world wars and died in 1975; and Francis Van Holten, who fought in both World War II and Korea and died in 1998.
Also, there’s John Brownfield, whose father, Robert Brownfield, came here from Kentucky in 1832 with his four sons. The elder Brownfield was among the settlers who promoted the formation of Champaign County.
The younger Brownfield, born in 1785 in Washington County, Pa., fought with a Kentucky unit in the War of 1812. In Champaign County, he was a farmer and an entrepreneur (he built the first grist mill in the area, powered by a horse and capable of grinding 15 to 25 bushels of grain an hour) and was an elected probate justice of the peace.
There are many more Brownfields and Clements and Slades and Van Holtens and Decks and Elliotts buried at Clements Cemetery, many a testament to a harder, shorter, more perilous life. But there is calm and quiet there today.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sunday in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.