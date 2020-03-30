Tom Kacich | Ammons has eyes on bigger party role
The Ammons family is seeking to expand its influence within the Champaign County Democratic Party.
Aaron Ammons is the county clerk and Carol Ammons represents most of Champaign-Urbana in the Illinois House. Carol Ammons last week told Democratic precinct committeepersons in an email that she wants to be the new Democratic Party chair.
“My experience as an organizer and grassroots leader in this community since 2000 has taught me how to bring people together to address serious issues. Over the last two decades, I’ve been on the front lines of some of the most important battles for democracy in Champaign County and the State of Illinois,” Carol Ammons wrote.
“Because of that, in 2014 with the support of hundreds of volunteers, we made history, electing me as the first African-American to represent the 103rd district. In 2018 that support base helped us make history again by electing democratic members to all five county-wide positions on the ballot. In that sweep, we elected the first African-American County Clerk, the first openly gay Sheriff and Auditor in the history of Champaign County.”
But the current chair, Maryam Ar-Raheem, said she intends to run for a third term.
“It’s interesting,” she said. “I think it’s odd that the Ammons family is seeking to hold that many positions in the county.”
She noted that Carol Ammons’ daughter, Titianna, is running unopposed for the county board and that Carol already is a state representative and a precinct committeeperson. That’s a lot of work, Ar-Raheem said.
“Given the amount of time that you have to devote to being the county chair and Carol being a state rep, I can’t see how she would be able to do it and devote the amount of time you need to do both of them,” Ar-Raheem said. “Just to be able to respond to the short notice things that chairs have to do that comes from the (Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association) and those kinds of things. It’s just something that I find curious.”
The election of the county chair — in which only elected precinct committeepersons can vote — is scheduled for April 15, although it could be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Ar-Raheem was elected county chair in 2016, ousting longtime Democratic leader Al Klein. Two years ago, she was challenged by Michelle Jett, Carol Ammons’ chief of staff, until a last-minute compromise when the two agreed to allow Ar-Raheem to continue as chair with Jett as the first vice chair.
This time, Ammons herself is the candidate.
“We broke the mold that led to Democratic support in districts that were considered Republican strongholds,” she wrote to the committeepersons. “We also developed the ‘vote the whole ballot’ lit piece and coordinated the volunteer recruitment the night before the 2018 elections that distributed over six thousand door hangers.
“Now we must focus on building coalitions, policies and procedures, resource development, and volunteer recruitment. Let’s train our members to build a party that stands on its platform, and let’s restore our relationships to our strongest support base; the unions, and the African-American community, who we are naturally allied with.”
Ammons did not mention Ar-Raheem’s name in her letter. Nor did she respond to requests for further comment.
“I worked in 2014 to get Carol elected. I played a pivotal role,” Ar-Raheem said. “That’s why I find this curious.”
UI students propelled Sanders to county win
Sen. Bernie Sanders won only 44 of the 118 precincts in Champaign County in the March 17 Democratic presidential primary but he carried those precincts so overwhelmingly that he outpolled former Vice President Joe Biden in the entire county by about 21 / 2 percentage points.
Champaign was the only county in Illinois won by Sanders.
Unofficially, he had 12,471 votes to 11,802 for Biden. Final, official results are expected to be totaled on Tuesday, according to Angela Patton, chief deputy county clerk in Champaign County.
College students propelled the Sanders victory in Champaign County. The Vermont senator won each of 12 University of Illinois campus area precincts by more than 80 percent, but he also had healthy advantages in Champaign-Urbana precincts far from campus.
He also won a handful of precincts outside of the cities.
Biden, meanwhile, won 20 of 39 precincts in Champaign but only five of 23 in Urbana. He was the overwhelming choice, however, in precincts outside of the two cities.
Biden won all five precincts in Mahomet, for example, and in a possible sign of future trouble for Republicans, more Democratic ballots than Republican ballots were cast in three precincts in normally GOP Mahomet.
As noted before, there were more competitive races on the Democratic ballot and a scarcity on the Republican side this month, but in Mahomet 1 (which voted at the community center in downtown Mahomet) there was a stark difference between this year’s primary and the one in 2016.
Four years ago, Republican votes outnumbered Democratic votes there, 801 to 339. This year, there were 374 Democratic votes to 240 for Republicans.
Biden got 238 Democratic votes; President Donald Trump got 223 Republican votes.
Overall, there were 11 precincts outside of Champaign-Urbana where more Democratic votes were cast than Republican.
Still, there were 31 rural precincts where Republicans still ruled, led by the Harwood precinct in northeastern Champaign County (voting at the Gifford Community Building), where 90.6 percent of voters took Republican ballots.
Close behind was the Kerr Township precinct, also in northeast Champaign County, where 86.7 percent voted Republican ballots.
Back to Sanders. His best precinct was City of Champaign 3, which voted at the University YMCA on Wright Street. He took 86.6 percent of the vote there (or 271 votes to 33 for Biden).
Close behind was Cunningham 2 in Urbana, which voted at the Illini Union and where Sanders took 85.8 percent of the Democratic vote.
Tom Kacich's column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette.
