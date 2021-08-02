As chaotic, corrupt and bumbling as Illinois state government has been for the last 25 years or so, nothing can match the era of two-term Gov. Len Small, who 100 years ago this week was playing hide-and-seek with the Sangamon County sheriff who was attempting to arrest him.
Yes, he was trying to arrest the sitting governor of Illinois.
For almost three weeks from the day that Small, his lieutenant governor and Kankakee County banker Vernon Curtis were indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury, the governor stayed out of Springfield.
Small, who had been elected to the top post the previous November after serving two terms as state treasurer, was charged in the indictment with embezzling $500,000 in state funds (about $7.7 million in today’s dollars) while treasurer. In the alleged scheme, Small deposited state funds in a phony Grant Park bank, collected 2 percent interest and pocketed the profits on reloans.
After the indictment was issued on July 20, Small toured the state — except Springfield — sometimes attending picnics and other events, sometimes viewing road-building projects as Illinois undertook a multimillion-dollar effort to build so-called hard roads.
On Aug. 2, 1921 in Danville, he toured the Vermilion County fairgrounds and talked about the upcoming dedication of the Dixie Highway, a paved road between Danville and Chicago.
He also ridiculed law-enforcement officials for not having arrested him yet.
“Why don’t they come and arrest me? I am not trying to evade them,” said Small, who indeed was evading them. “I have been traveling about the state for several days and they know every minute where they could get me.”
The governor said that Sangamon County officials didn’t want to track him down outside Springfield because “that county is ruled by the rottenest political ring in the state.”
Small was supposed to speak in Champaign-Urbana the following day but called off his road tour and returned to his home in Kankakee, blaming the poor roads between Danville and Urbana.
Four days later, Small stealthily returned to Springfield at night. Two days later, Sangamon County Sheriff Henry Mester — like Small, a member of the Republican Party — arrested the governor at the executive mansion.
According to one account of the event, a crowd was at the mansion for the arrest and followed the sheriff and Small to Mester’s office at the county courthouse, where Small posted $50,000 bond ($767,000 today).
Following the arrest, a defiant Small issued a statement blaming everything and everyone but the kitchen sink for his trouble. At the top of the list was the Chicago Tribune, which once called him “the worst governor the state ever had.”
There since have been
some worthy competitors for that title.
“Contrary to the principles of our government and at the behest of corrupt conspirators, the authority of the people has been prostituted to the purposes of a lawless ring,” Small said. “This ring, comprised of the most vicious elements in Sangamon County, is aided and abetted by commercialized newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Daily News, Attorney General Edward J. Brundage and U.S. Senator Medill McCormick.”
Less than a year later, after a nine-week trial that was held in Waukegan because of a change of venue, Small was acquitted by a jury that was out for just an hour and 35 minutes.
“I will return to my official duties, and if these people who have been seeking to destroy my usefulness will take the verdict of this jury as a repudiation of their methods, I will, with the help of God, give to the people of Illinois the best administration I am capable,” he said.
Allegations of corruption, some of them easily proven, dogged Small for the rest of his life.
Following his trial, there were accusations of jury tampering almost immediately. Three people were charged; all were acquitted. Over time, eight of the jurors ended up on the state payroll.
The state Supreme Court ruled in 1925, in a civil case, that Small had to pay about
$1 million ($15.35 million today) in interest on state funds collected during his term as state treasurer. He later agreed to pay $650,000 ($10 million today).
The day after his acquittal, Small’s wife, Ida Moore Small, died of a stroke. The governor, however, stayed in office, winning re-election in 1924. He tried for a third term in 1928 and lost in the Republican primary. Small ran again in 1932 (winning in a primary field that included his old nemesis Brundage) but lost to Democratic reformer Henry Horner.
He tried a fifth time in 1936, losing in the Republican primary. Len Small died a few months later at the age of 73.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.