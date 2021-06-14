Tom Kacich | Beginning of the end for Chanute landed 50 years ago
When you think about your traditional Air Force base, you think of runways and airplanes streaking across the sky.
For a brief time in its 76-year history, that’s what the now-
decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base was.
But 100 years ago this year, the base built in Rantoul at the start of the U.S. involvement in World War I got a new mission beyond training pilots for the shrinking War Department.
The Air Service Mechanics School was transferred to Chanute from Kelly Field in San Antonio. A year later, the Air Force Photographics School moved in from Langley Field in Virginia. Soon after, a communications school — training service members in wireless, radio and Morse Code — came to the base.
Eventually, it became clear that Chanute would do less pilot training and more technical training as part of the Air Corps Mechanical School.
That brings us to another important date in Chanute’s history. It came 50 years ago this month, when the runways at the base were shut down on June 30, 1971.
The Air Force said that closing the runways and halting nearly all flights at Chanute would not affect its primary mission as a technical training center. After all, only about 140 of the 15,000 military personnel on the base would be lost.
But it was a sentimental and psychological blow to Rantoul and the surrounding area.
Chanute continued to offer technical training in aircraft and missile maintenance, aircraft and missile specialization, weapons systems, and weather forecasting, but the glamour of jets streaking across the skies was lost with the closing of the runways.
The concrete runways and taxiways — most of which survive today — had been built in the late 1930s during a burst of spending at Chanute that came shortly after the base had faced closure. Congressman William Wheat, a Republican, worked with Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt to bring about what are widely considered as Chanute’s golden years — a prewar, $14 million spending spree that brought new hangars, barracks, theaters and family housing.
But the decommissioning of the runways in 1971 and the winding down of the Cold War also marked the beginning of the base’s demise. Within seven years of the end of aviation operations, the Air Force proposed closing the entire 3,000-acre base and moving its mission to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver.
That announcement was reversed, and Chanute hung on for 15 more years until finally being decommissioned in 1993.
At the time of the closing of the flight operations, Chanute officials noted that the runways had been used infrequently in recent years and that even the most minor flight training — mostly gliders and helicopters — had ended after World
War II, when much of that activity was moved to bases in the South, where the weather was more favorable.
In recent years, a Chanute spokesman said, the base’s runways had been used primarily as a refueling stop for military aircraft. But they were used for fighter-jet shows and hosted a president in 1965, when Lyndon Johnson flew to Bloomington for the funeral of Adlai Stevenson, the former governor, presidential candidate and United Nations ambassador.
The Bloomington airport could not accommodate Air Force One, so Johnson flew to Chanute and boarded a helicopter for the short trip west.
Chanute’s runways are again in use today as the home of the Rantoul National Aviation Center — Frank Elliott Field, named for a one-time commander at the base. It hosts about 55 flights a day, mostly by small, single-engine planes.
