Tom Kacich | Big demand for sewer, water projects in small towns
Champaign County has set aside $2 million of its $40.8 million bonanza of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with badly needed sewer, water and drainage projects in small towns and rural areas of the county.
But it’s not nearly enough.
The county board has received formal requests for construction assistance from five villages, a water district and a drainage district. And more applications are expected; the final opportunity to make a request is at the April 7 meeting of the board’s environment and land-use committee. The total amount needed for sewer and water projects in the five villages alone is more than $25 million.
“In my view, a lot of this stuff is long overdue and these towns have been suffering because it’s difficult to fund a lot of these things. The price tag is not cheap,” said county board member Eric Thorsland, a Champaign Democrat who chairs the environment and land-use committee. “This is probably, along with the broadband work (the county has allocated $3 million for broadband projects), a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to use these funds that were given from the Democrats in Congress and Joe (Biden). We intend to do good with them.”
It’s true that the two Republicans who represent Champaign County in Congress — Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller — both voted against the coronavirus relief bill that passed a year ago. In any case, the county will be able to pay only a portion of any of the projects.
“What our small contribution would go toward for most of these is probably engineering costs or maybe bond deferment,” Thorsland said. “But it all helps. The engineering cost on some of these projects can be close to three-quarters of a million dollars.”
Under the allocation system developed by the county board, each of the board’s four rural districts will get $500,000.
“I wish we were spending more money on the rural areas, seeing as how Champaign and Urbana got ARPA money of their own,” said Aaron Esry, a rural St. Joseph Republican and member of the environment committee. “I would have personally liked to see more spent in the outlying communities.”
All seven of the board’s urban districts will also get $500,000 for infrastructure projects in next year’s allocation of the federal funds, although Thorsland noted the money can be shared with other districts, including those in rural areas.
“The need is out there,” he said. “These sewer and water-delivery issues, with old mains that need to be replaced, there’s definitely a need.”
Ivesdale estimates a $1.1 million cost to replace its 2.5 miles of 54-year-old, undersized water mains that are leaking up to 15 percent of the water flowing through them. The village is seeking $250,000 of the county’s share fo the federal funds.
“These projects will reduce the unaccounted-for water, thus relieving stress on the existing plant and well system,” the village said in its application. “The new mains also will provide improved fire protection and life safety.”
Ludlow has already submitted a request for $100,000 in federal funds to help upgrade its water system. A separate request for help with sewage treatment is expected.
“The aging infrastructure has resulted in the village’s water supply being evaluated as under noncompliance advisory,” Ludlow’s application said. “If improvements are not made, then the IEPA may issue a formal violation notice.”
Royal is seeking $250,000 to help pay for a new $950,000 filter system for its 60-year-old treatment plant.
Pesotum would like $250,000 from the county toward the estimated $8.1 million cost for a sewage-treatment system. The village’s application said that wastewater has ponded in the backyards of some residents where septic-tank leach fields are not operating correctly.
“The village currently relies solely on private treatment and discharge systems rather than a centralized collection and treatment strategy,” said Pesotum’s application. “This method has many negative impacts that affect almost all facets of a municipality, including pollution of natural resources, discouragement of future economic and cultural development and a significant decrease in financial security for both the village and its residents.”
Tolono also is seeking to upgrade its 1970s-era sewage-treatment system to help extend service to Unity West Elementary School, The Oaks mobile-home park and the Sunnyfield subdivision. The existing system is already operating above capacity, according to the village.
“Sewers are a big issue now because septic systems are starting to fail,” said Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel. “They’re old and the ground isn’t able to absorb like it used to. Some of the small towns are trying to get connected to the next neighboring town that has a sewer plant, or build one on their own if they need to.”
“I think we all know that infrastructure projects are not well-funded,” Thorsland said. “We have (property-tax caps), and no one wants their taxes or their tax rate to go up, so a lot of these capital things (go unanswered).
“But there’s a lot of other federal money that is out there, and some of these towns are doing a good job finding it. This is a time when every grant writer you know is not hurting for work.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazettte.com.