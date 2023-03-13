As they watched their made-for-TV basketball tournament in Chicago this weekend, Big Ten Conference athletic directors had to be feeling much better than they did a year ago.
At that time, they were coming off a pandemic-plagued period where they had seen attendance plummet and their bottom lines diminish. Even the big daddy of the conference’s sports programs, Ohio State, reported a sharp decline in revenue: from $233.8 million in fiscal year 2020 to $106.9 million in the COVID-19 year. Ticket sales, traditionally one of the top sources of income, were virtually nil conference-wide. Ohio State reported $7,386 from ticket sales that year; Illinois totaled $224,609.
Finances for most programs have improved greatly — Ohio State’s revenue rebounded to more than $251 million last year — and the outlook is even brighter, thanks to a new TV deal announced last August that begins this summer.
Altogether, the 14 Big Ten athletic programs took in close to $2 billion last year. And the new TV rights package will mean an estimated $1 billion a year for the conference’s members, which soon will include Southern California and UCLA.
Illinois, for example, which got $49.8 million in media-rights revenue last year ($38.6 million from football and $11 million from men’s basketball), could double that amount by the end of the new seven-year deal.
Media rights, along with a big increase in contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations and associations, helped the UI athletic program make a record $145 million in revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. That’s up from $98.8 million in the COVID-19 year and from $122.5 million in fiscal year 2020.
Illinois ended last year with a $16.6 million surplus, a great improvement from a year earlier, when it was more than $3 million in the red. The two biggest Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, reported surpluses of $25.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively.
Illinois athletics’ healthy bottom line last year was inflated by a quirk in the NCAA financial accounting system; contributions to athletics are counted only in the years they are used.
“The way many of our contributions work, and especially the larger ones, is that they sit in an account at the UI Foundation until they are needed,” explained Kent Brown, associate athletic director for media relations. “At that point, they are pulled over to pay for major expenses, which in FY22 were Ubben (basketball complex), the softball practice facility and the baseball practice facility.
“So, since those expenses are now off the books, you won’t see nearly as much used or needed in FY23.”
Another unusual item in Illinois’ financial report to the NCAA was its reliance on men’s basketball ticket sales. The athletic department reported $8.3 million in basketball ticket sales and $6.9 million in football ticket sales, the converse of other programs. Wisconsin, for example, had $28.3 million in football ticket sales and $5.9 million in men’s basketball ticket sales. At Purdue, it was $12.3 million from football tickets and $2.5 million from basketball tickets. At Ohio State, it was $47.6 million to $5.1 million. Nebraska’s ratio was $30.2 million to $4.8 million.
At Indiana, football ticket revenue barely outpaced basketball by about $100,000.
“Remember that what you are looking at is from FY22,” Brown said, “when it was Coach (Bret) Bielema’s first season and we went 5-7. Ticket revenue for football will be higher than basketball in FY23, although we set a record for (men’s basketball) this year.”
A recently announced drop in the price of Illinois football tickets “is a marketing strategy to drop barriers that might be keeping people from purchasing season tickets. We do want more fans in the stadium for each game, and this was a strategic plan,” Brown said.
Overall ticket revenue at Illinois ($15.6 million) is below the Big Ten average.
Ohio State’s ticket sales totaled $59.6 million, Michigan’s was $55.2 million, both Wisconsin and Nebraska reported $38 million, Minnesota’s was $19.2, Purdue’s was $16.6 million.
Overall, Brown said, revenue to the Illinois program will not be greater this year than the $145 million last year “since we won’t be pulling as much from the foundation to pay for the construction project.” But revenue from both the football and men’s basketball programs will be up.
Unofficially, last year, Illinois athletics ranked in the top half of the Big Ten in terms of revenue (not all programs publicly display their financial report to the NCAA, as Illinois does on its fightingillini.com website). Ohio State, Michigan ($210.6 million), Penn State ($181.2 million), Iowa ($151.4 million) and Wisconsin ($150.1 million) reported more revenue than Illinois. Nebraska ($143.4 million), Minnesota ($135.1 million), Purdue ($115.1 million) and Michigan State ($111.4 million) reported less than Illinois.
Rutgers’ athletic program may have been the poorest financially of all Big Ten programs last year, reporting $109.6 million in revenue and $138.4 million in expenses. Rutgers also used $12.8 million in student fees to subsidize its athletics program, far more than Illinois ($3.4 million).
Maryland also reported poor financial totals: revenue of $107.5 million against expenses of $114.3 million. It also used almost $12 million of student fees to subsidize the program.
Many other Big Ten programs, including Purdue, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, used no student fees.
In terms of spending at Illinois, the biggest shares went to coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses ($25.9 million) and support-staff salaries, benefits and bonuses ($27.4 million). Another $1.5 million went to severance payments to past coaches.
About $12.5 million went to athletic student aid; $5.6 million went to team travel; $3.2 million went to sports equipment and uniforms; and $3.1 million went to student-athlete meals.