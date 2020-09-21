The University of Illinois’ Urbana campus not only set a record for total enrollment this fall (52,331) but also reported record numbers of women (23,892) and African Americans (3,876).
Still, African Americans make up a meager percentage of students at the UI’s flagship campus, just 7.4 percent of the student body.
The percentage is up from 2010, when just 5.6 percent of the Urbana campus population was African American, and last year, when it was 6.9 percent.
But it’s not as great as other nearby state universities, nor does it come close to Illinois’ overall Black population, estimated at 14.6 percent in 2019.
At nearby Illinois State University, where Black enrollment is up 5 percent this fall, there are 1,968 African American students out of a total enrollment of 20,720. That’s 9.4 percent of the campus population.
The low percentage of Black students at the UI belies President Tim Killeen’s pledge five years ago to address the paltry numbers of Black students on campus.
“That’s not good enough,” he said of the African American enrollment in 2015, then at
5.9 percent. “In our future thinking, I think we need to take that on, not in an incremental way but in a bold way.”
Meanwhile, the percentage of female students at the Urbana campus this fall — 45.6 — is up from 42.2 percent in 1990.
Whites make up 41.3 percent of the Urbana campus enrollment this fall, down from 57.2 percent in 2010 and 65 percent in 2000.
The big percentage gains in enrollment at Urbana have been among self-reported Hispanics (11.3 percent this fall versus 5 percent in 2000), Asians (20.9 percent this fall versus 11.1 percent in 2000) and international students (17.9 percent this fall versus 10 percent in 2000).
Due to the global pandemic, the number of international students at the UI this fall dropped for the first time in many years to 9,363 students, down from 10,809 last year.
Nearly all public universities are reporting fewer international students this fall. Indiana University has 1,473 fewer international students. The numbers at Illinois State and Michigan State are also down slightly.
The greatest number of international students at the UI are from China (5,200), followed by India (1,320), South Korea (814), Taiwan (310) and Indonesia (130).
Also worth noting is the change in enrollment at certain colleges over the last 10 years. The Gies College of Business has grown from 3,886 students 10 years ago to 8,233 this fall. Engineering had 8,620 students 10 years ago and is at 11,907 today. Enrollment at the College of Law has dropped from 735 in 2010 to 469 today.
But for a most startling contrast in the evolution of the student body at the UI, take a look at the demographics of the 34,018-student campus in 1970:
— 29,352, or 86 percent, of the student body was White.
— 1,341, or 3.9 percent, was international.
— 1,251, or 3.6 percent, was Black.
— 180, or 0.52 percent, was Hispanic.
— 11,978, or 35 percent, was female.
— 5,646, or 16 percent, was from outside of Illinois.
Problem SolversThe 50-member Problem Solvers caucus was in the news last week when it proposed a compromise federal stimulus bill, trying to nudge House and Senate leaders from their corners.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, whose district includes Champaign-Urbana, became a member of the group soon after he entered Congress in 2013 but left it four years later.
“I don’t think it’s that he doesn’t want to be a part of it, but he’s on a lot of caucuses already that push common-sense legislation and do very similar things. It’s just a matter of time and resources,” said Davis’ spokeswoman at that time.
Asked this week if the congressman supports the Problem Solvers’ $1.5 trillion COVID-19 relief package, Davis spokesman Aaron
DeGroot noted it “has not been introduced in bill form, so we don’t know what the specifics of their proposal looks like outside of their PowerPoint with topline numbers, but Rodney is generally supportive of the contents of their proposal and their efforts to reach a consensus on enacting additional relief legislation.”
