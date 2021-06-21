Drive around the curving, sun-freckled rural roads in northeastern Douglas County now, and you’d hardly believe what existed here more than 150 years ago.
Today, it’s all corn and soybeans, with occasional wooded areas along the various rivers and streams and even a few highlights of ditch lilies. There are few homes back here and fewer villages, but in the time before the Civil War — and for a short time after — this was the home of a small settlement of African American families.
The community known as Brushy Fork, named for one of the many tributaries of the Embarras River that slice through the area, has been written about by many, although there remain big holes in its story, such as why and when its Black settlers left.
They hadn’t been the subject of scholarly work until two summers ago, when Charles Foy, an associate professor of history at Eastern Illinois University, and master’s student Michael I. Bradley wrote about it in the Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society. Foy and Bradley give some context to life in Brushy Fork and the surrounding area, which for much of the time of the settlement was part of Coles County. It wasn’t until 1859 that it became part of the newly created Douglas County.
The authors noted that African American migrants to Illinois before the Civil War “sought out bottomland areas with rich soils and timber along rivers. They did so for the materials to build homes and fences, to avoid trying to farm in prairie lands with which they lacked familiarity, and for the fertile land such areas offered.”
Those who came to northeastern Coles County “chose to reside away from centers of Black culture and community as well as on the periphery of Illinois economic activity. The remoteness of Brushy Fork is apparent from the fact that it and the areas directly to the north of it were, due to having extensive wetlands, poorly suited for farming and lacking transportation infrastructure,” making them among the last parts of the state to be intensively settled.
That included Champaign County, which had just 1,475 people in 1840 and 2,649 in 1850. Coles County, on the other hand, had a population of 9,000 by 1850. And St. Clair County, along the Mississippi, had more than 20,000 residents by that federal Census.
The remote location of Brushy Fork, in which the Black settlers “were able to create and maintain family and kinship networks, sustained them during often-trying times prior to the Civil War,” wrote Foy and Bradley. During the period from 1831 to 1861, there were 11 families in Brushy Fork, most of whom had emigrated from Southern states.
They had no church, no school, no fraternal organizations, but they did have some wealth from the land they owned and farmed. That sustained them, along with a community that could offer some protection from kidnapping and other violence.
“African Americans in Brushy Fork lived in a hostile Ohio Valley borderland that was far from ideal, but their lives in this isolated rural community enabled them to make meaningful movement toward the full autonomy they and all formerly enslaved peoples sought,” concluded the authors.
There were White people in the area who were opposed to slavery and probably would have supported the Brushy Fork settlers — Dr. Hiram Rutherford in nearby Oakland was an active abolitionist — but it’s not known whether they had any association with the Black community.
And it’s interesting to ponder what would have happened if Brushy Fork residents had moved 10 or more miles north into Champaign County. (Brushy Fork is about 40 miles south of Champaign-Urbana.) There, they might have found a more favorable social and political environment, at least based on the results of the 1860 presidential election. Republican Abraham Lincoln won Champaign County with nearly 60 percent of the vote while taking Coles County by only 28 votes. During the Civil War, a group of Confederate sympathizers known as Copperheads engaged in a gun battle with Union soldiers on the grounds of the Coles County Courthouse.
It’s all moot, of course. Local legend has it that some of the Brushy Fork men enlisted in the Union Army and that by 1877, the remaining settlers moved on to Kansas. There may be some truth to that tale, because that same year, a large group of African Americans settled in Nicodemus, Kan. Today, that town is a national historic site, known as the only remaining all-Black town west of the Mississippi settled in the 1800s by former slaves.
As for Brushy Fork, there are no buildings or signs or any physical evidence that there was an African American community in the area more than 150 years ago. All that exists is a large rock engraved with the words “Old Negro Cemetery” along a gravel road up a hill from Ford Creek. At the base of the rock is a gravestone for Nancy James, who died in 1860 and is believed to have come from Kentucky with her husband, Lewis, and sons, John and Joseph, in the late 1830s.
They faced all the same hardships that White settlers in Champaign County and East Central Illinois faced in the 1830s. They also lived with the constant fear that they could be captured and returned to slavery.
“African Americans in Illinois understood that to be alone was to be vulnerable,” Foy and Bradley wrote. “The primary method to protect themselves was through safety in numbers.”
