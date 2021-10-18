Tom Kacich | C-U community ready to welcome Afghan refugees
It’s been about two months since refugees from Afghanistan began arriving in the United States. And although the Refugee Center in Champaign is able, willing and prepared to welcome and serve some of the 64,000 Afghan evacuees now in the country, none is here yet.
Lisa Wilson, executive director of the Refugee Center, said eight men have been placed with her agency. But there’s no assurance they’ll arrive here.
“They have not been assigned travel yet and things are changing pretty quickly on these military bases where they’re now living,” said Wilson. “I know in some cases the individual or family (from Afghanistan) identifies a cousin, a friend, a former coworker who they would rather live by or near. They are trying to honor those requests but they can’t do it in all cases because of the lack of available housing in certain areas of the country.”
Adding further to the confusion, Wilson said, is word she got late last week from a partner organization in Chicago that several Afghan families may be coming to Champaign-Urbana.
She said she and the community are eager to serve. The Refugee Center has helped resettle about 10 Afghan families in the last five years and is eager to help more. This is a good, welcoming community, she said.
“There is a small but very tight-knit Afghan community here. The (Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center in Urbana) is very strong and they’ve offered their support so as far as a community in central Illinois accepting Afghans I think this would be a very attractive place to be,” Wilson said.
Many local groups have offered to pitch in, too.
“We’ve reached out to our local leaders who have been supportive,” she said. “We’re reaching out to local faith-based organizations, local professional organizations, student organizations. There are many people who want to help and have offered.
“One student group at the (University of Illinois) has offered to have a toiletry drive. A church group has offered to have a diaper drive. But we told them to hold off until we know that families are coming. We’re trying to adapt to who we know will be arriving.”
And how many there will be, what their needs are, how long they will want to stay and a host of other questions, all unanswerable now.
“All we can tell people now is be prepared to help,” said Wilson.
The most critical need is housing, followed by money.
“Right now we’re looking at temporary housing. We have individuals who have a room or a lower level at their home that they have offered. That’s especially important if we don’t know if the individuals aren’t staying long because short-term leases just aren’t available here,” said Wilson. “It would be a huge commitment of our resources if we had to commit to a six-month lease and then they don’t end up staying in the community.”
Money also is needed, she said, particularly if the center is unable to secure state or federal funds for housing and additional staff.
“We’ve been told there should be additional funds available so we could potentially hire some of our former (Afghan) clients. Some of them speak both Pashto and Dari, and also English. We’ve been told there potentially would be funds available so that we could hire them to be translators. That is key to having a successful resettlement, having enough people who can translate,” Wilson said.
Finding jobs shouldn’t be a problem, so long as the refugees arrive with Social Security numbers and employment authorization documents, she said.
“As you know local employers are desperate for workers. We’ve had several companies in the area contact us about potential employment for evacuees,” said Wilson. “Mostly manufacturing jobs.”
There’s no doubt that Champaign-Urbana will welcome the refugees warmly, as it has with political evacuees in the past.
“Our community is home to a diverse population that includes residents from more than 100 countries around the world. We take pride in being a place that treasures our differences and cares about all of our residents,” said Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen.
“Our newest residents will find welcoming spaces throughout our community including within city government, the Refugee Center, the North American Welcome Center and with individuals and families who are already volunteering and providing funds to smooth their transition.”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin added, “I’m confident our community will welcome people from Afghanistan, just like we’ve welcomed people from other parts of the world. The city, township, and service providers are exploring how best to help them.”
Be prepared, said Wilson.
“I’m on many, many calls each week with national partners and local partners and what I hear from people in the major metropolitan areas is that they had only a few days’ notice before they arrived,” she said. “We understand that they’re trying to get these military bases cleared of refugees before the cold weather comes.”
To help or to learn more the Refugee Center’s web site is: therefugeecenter-cu.org/about.
