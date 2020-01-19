Tom Kacich | C-U had been flouting prohibition long before amendment took effect 100 years ago
The United States went on a no-booze diet 100 years ago this week when the 18th Amendment — banning the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages — went into effect. What a grand failure it was.
Thirteen years later, the so-called “noble experiment” ended with the passage of the 21st Amendment that repealed Prohibition.
The people of Champaign County could have told Congress that Prohibition wouldn’t work, that the public wouldn’t obey the law and would find all sorts of clever ways around it. After all, Champaign and Urbana, as well as other small communities in rural Illinois, had supposedly been “dry” since 1907. But they never were.
In early January 1920, at the same time the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and local churches were celebrating the impending start of Prohibition, Frank Schreiber of Champaign died from drinking whisky that contained wood alcohol.
“At the inquest, it was brought out that Schreiber had been in Danville this week and that he and a friend had consumed a quantity of whisky,” the News-Gazette reported. “Schreiber was a well-known figure in the Champaign police courts as a result of his persistence in disregarding the statutes regarding liquor selling.”
He wasn’t the only man who persistently ignored the local temperance ordinances. One businessman sold beer from a tent in a field just south of the city limits. The owner of a horse-drawn delivery business said he could be trusted to be discreet with whatever product was ordered to be sent to homes in Champaign.
After local prohibition was enacted in 1907, the railroad was one way to get around it.
“I am not supposed to know what I am hauling, but nobody has any strings on me when it comes to the draying business,” said O.H. Blaisdell. “If you want something hauled, I haul it, and it’s none of my business what it is.”
The Champaign Times reported that legal alcohol could easily be obtained by taking a train to Danville on the east, Bloomington on the west, Kankakee on the north and several towns to the south.
Champaign Daily News (and later News-Gazette) Publisher D.W. Stevick was an outspoken supporter of Prohibition. Shortly after he arrived here in 1915, he embarrassed local officials by publishing railroad manifests of the shipment of beer and alcohol to Champaign. And shortly after Congress voted to approve the 18th Amendment, he predicted “that Prohibition is here to stay, and any show of backsliding now can be taken by the rest of the world only as a sign of weakness.”
Although there were claims that Prohibition was working — the Danville Commercial News reported in January 1920 “that Danville is a real desert as far as intoxicating liquor is concerned, with not even a mirage to relieve the strain” — within a few months, there was evidence that the fragile wall of Prohibition was crumbling.
The News-Gazette reported in June 1920 that a perfectly legal shipment of alcohol had been delivered for sale in drugstores.
“The liquor, coming in cases of 24 pint bottles each, will be placed on the shelves of a local drugstore and marked ‘whisky,’ taking a position similar to that held by patent medicines and other drug store wares,” the newspaper said. “The government authorizes the sale of the liquor in this manner, but it is for medicinal purposes only, and before it can be procured, a physician’s prescription is necessary ...”
Later that year, small corner grocery stores were blamed for a spike in alcohol-related arrests.
“Champaign’s ‘drunks’ are due to strawberry and lemon extracts, according to results made known by an investigation conducted by Chief Keller and Mayor Tucker,” The News-Gazette reported. “These extracts, it has been discovered, are being sold in pint bottles and anyone may purchase them.”
The bottles, which at one time went for 15 cents apiece, suddenly were selling for as much as $4, the newspaper said.
And the student newspaper at the University of Illinois, the Daily Illini, had a field day mocking Prohibition.
The Campus Scout column was a frequent source of ridicule.
“Now that prohibition is in order, beer has been dispensed with at the Kappa Sig noon meal,” the Campus Scout wrote in January 1920, “in order to conserve the supply.”
Later that year, the DI observed that the homecoming celebration was “marked by a flood of booze.”
“Whatever little boy has been plugging the leak in the local prohibition dike since its flimsy construction in the summer of 1919 must have deserted his post some time last weekend, and the results approximated disaster,” the newspaper editorialized. “Surely, the dam, which has been doing at least fairly well, all things considered, was swept entirely away by a swollen inflow, and the whole community was inundated for a spell and is lucky to be back on its feet even now.”
Within 10 years, local support for Prohibition had evaporated. In an advisory vote in 1930, Champaign-Urbana citizens supported repeal. Even Stevick had switched.
“Not only has Prohibition failed to prohibit, but it has been a means of building up in the country two forms of super government. The first is that dominated by the professional reformer using the anti-Saloon league and kindred organizations as stepping stones to power and affluence,” he wrote in 1931. “The second is controlled by racketeers whose strength is derived from the profits that are possible under Prohibition that doesn’t prohibit.”
By 1933, a repeal referendum in Champaign County passed by more than 3,000 votes. The entire nation soon followed.
