Tom Kacich | Champaign County Board finally resolves two longstanding issues
Two problems that have vexed the Champaign County Board and county officials for years — building an addition to the satellite jail in east Urbana and the consolidation of various county offices — appear on course to be resolved by the end of the year.
It’s an amazing turnabout for a county administration that six years ago was stymied after voters turned down a proposed county facilities sales tax that would have raised about $4.5 million annually for a host of capital improvements, including jail consolidation, the closure of the Brookens Administration Building in east Urbana, revisions to the former county-owned nursing home and more. Voters rejected the idea by a margin of about 70 to 30 percent.
But the county board in the next two months will review plans to finance and undertake two major construction projects addressing the need for improved jail facilities and to bring back to a single site in downtown Urbana nearly all of the county’s offices.
The two projects, estimated to cost close to $40 million together, would be financed with bonding that would not require a tax increase, said retiring County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
“Five years ago, who would have thought we’d get Republicans and Democrats together to fix the jail,” mused Democrat Steve Summers, who is chair of the board’s facilities committee and a candidate for county executive.
But a combination of circumstances, including the worsening condition of the long-problematic downtown Urbana jail, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman’s decision to close it and board prisoners in other counties, and the availability of federal COVID-19 relief aid, helped propel an agreement.
The office-consolidation idea came about when county officials learned earlier this year that they could buy the County Plaza building, built in 1980 as Champaign County Bank and Trust but nearly vacant for most of the last five years, for just $2 million.
“As a county board member, you don’t always get to say that you’ve accomplished things, but I think this board has accomplished some things,” Summers said. “We’re working to correct deficiencies in the jail that have been there for decades, and I think we’ve addressed the space needs of the county probably for multiple decades.”
“We got something done that many, many boards ahead of us couldn’t get done,” agreed Jim Goss, a Republican board member from Mahomet. “It’s not like this jail consolidation is a new revelation. We’ve been talking about it since 2010.”
Indeed, former Sheriff Dan Walsh said in 2010 that the county needed to close the downtown jail and consolidate its facilities at the satellite jail. It’s taken 12 years to get the ball rolling. The jail project, estimated to cost about $17 million, should be completed two years from now.
Renovations to the five-story County Plaza building across Main Street from the county courthouse, with an estimated cost of $21.5 million, should be completed around the same time. Work will include shoring up the building’s parking deck, replacing about a third of its windows, replacing the roof and the heating, ventilation and cooling systems, and revising the indoor lighting.
The former bank building will include offices and facilities for the sheriff and the county clerk and recorder, assessor and board of review, treasurer, auditor, zoning office, county board and county executive. Only the coroner’s office would remain on the east side of Urbana.
Kloeppel, the first county executive in Champaign County history, said she’s proud to have played a part in resolving the two major capital improvement issues.
“We’ve been working hard on this for a year to get this done before I go,” she said. “To be honest, I’m not a front-row public-speaking type of person. I’m kind of a behind-the-scenes broker. I think I’m good at that.
“I’m a doer. If it needs to be done, I just figure out a way to do it and then I barge forward. That’s the value of having a county executive, although it doesn’t work very well in this county because the county board — on both sides of the aisle — doesn’t really want that. They want to have control.”
Even so, Kloeppel will leave the county a gift when she completes her term Dec. 1.
“We bought the County Plaza in April, and as we were going through it, we were trying to figure out how we would pay for the renovations,” Kloeppel said. “It occurred to me that when I came to Brookens, I put some art on the walls to help with wayfinding in the building, which can be pretty confusing. There are also a lot of hallways in County Plaza. So I started shopping at garage sales and secondhand stores every weekend and I bought pictures.
“I’ve got pictures of the county, the university, some businesses, a huge photograph of Lake of the Woods (Forest Preserve), an aerial photo, some photos of my own. I tried to keep a Midwestern theme.”
Kloeppel said she paid for the artwork out of her own pocket and said it amounted to about $4,000.
“That will be my last contribution to the county,” she said. “Its been fun. It’s been great talking to people about what I’m doing, and they seem really interested.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kaioch@news-gazette.com.