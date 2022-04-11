Tom Kacich | County addresses infrastructure needs in small towns
Faced with requests for funding more than a dozen infrastructure projects with a total pricetag of well over $42 million, a Champaign County Board committee last week could offer only a relative pittance.
The county board’s Environment and Land Use Committee recommended $2 million in funding — the maximum allocated from the county’s share of $40 million in funds from the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed last year — for needed projects in rural areas of the county.
The number of projects and their size is an indication of the severity of public-works needs in the United States and especially in small towns, many of which continue to lose population and tax base, making it difficult for those remaining to finance improvements to things such as water and sewer systems. And it highlights the irony of congressional Republicans voting against the American Rescue Plan Act even though their base is in rural areas that stand to benefit from infrastructure spending.
Later this month, the full county board will vote on the proposed infrastructure grants to Ludlow, Royal, Ivesdale, Tolono and a handful of others. The recommendations came from the county board’s Republican caucus, which exclusively represents the county’s rural areas.
The full board also may consider two larger, countywide initiatives.
One would provide as much as $245,000 to encourage farmers to plant winter cover crops to cut down on soil erosion, improve soil health and control weeds, pests and diseases.
The second would furnish $650,000 toward establishing a hazardous-waste collection facility in the county operated by the nonprofit Champaign County Environmental Stewards.
“Honestly, I wish we had enough to fund all of this all the way through,” said Champaign Democrat Eric Thorsland, chairman of the board’s Environment and Land Use Committee, which heard the funding requests from the rural areas. “We can’t do it all as much as we’d like to do it all.”
As proposed, the county would allocate the following amounts:
- $75,000 to the Pesotum Drainage District for a portion of the cost of replacing drainage tiles.
- $75,000 to Tolono toward an estimated $12.5 million wastewater treatment plant.
- $175,000 to Ivesdale to help with the estimated $1.1 million cost of upgrades to its water system.
- $175,000 to Pesotum toward planning for an estimated $8 million sewage-treatment system.
- $200,000 to Royal to help pay for a water main project.
- $200,000 to Ogden to help pay for a number of drainage projects estimated to cost as much as $320,000
- $100,000 to St. Joseph to help with the design costs of $6 million worth of drainage projects.
In northern Champaign County, the board will consider $70,000 for water-plant improvements in Penfield, as much as $370,000 for water improvements in Ludlow and as much as $100,000 for drainage work in Thomasboro.
The biggest of all the grants — $500,000 — would go to the Sangamon Valley Public Water District to help extend water service to homes north of Mahomet whose individual wells were affected in 2016 by a leak from the nearby Peoples Gas storage field. Peoples, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Energy Corp., has been sued by some residents of Newcomb Township north of Mahomet. So far, it has made no general improvements to its water supply.
“I definitely understand the frustrations with Peoples Gas,” said county board Chair Kyle Patterson. “This is something that they should be paying for, but the reality is that they are not.”
“This problem lays at the feet of People’s” Gas, Thorsland said. “We can do some real good for some real people here.”
Champaign Democrat Stephanie Fortado said “this is something that should not stand in our county.”
But inferior and sometimes perilous infrastructure conditions exist in areas all around the country, not just Champaign County. The relief bill, as big as it is and as costly as its critics cite, isn’t coming close to addressing those needs.
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.