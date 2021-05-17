Tom Kacich | County board Dems about to make a bad map-making process worse
Like their colleagues in Springfield, members of the Champaign County Board this week will approve a new map of county board districts based not on 2020 census data but on estimates.
In other words, thousands of hours were spent urging people to fill out census forms and billions of dollars were spent collecting census data last year, but it will all be ignored.
State law says that by
July 1 in the year after the census, the county board must redraw its boundaries so that each board member represents about the same number of residents. The presumption is that the county board will have fresh, accurate census data by that time.
But because of the pandemic and political shenanigans in the Trump White House, 2020 census numbers are delayed and won’t be available until mid-August, a month and a half beyond the deadline.
And no one — at the state or county level — thought to ask a judge or judges for relief from this impossible task.
So Champaign County is going with estimates from the American Community Survey — already proven flawed because of its horribly defective estimates of Illinois’ population loss in the last 10 years — combined with data from the company Environmental Systems Research Institute.
Those hybrid estimates say that the county’s population has increased 10 percent over the last 10 years, with most of that growth coming in southwest Champaign, central Champaign and Urbana, and in some suburban areas such as Savoy and Mahomet.
Sounds reasonable, but is it accurate? Couldn’t the county — and the state Legislature for that matter — wait until September to draw district maps with accurate numbers? Couldn’t someone take this important question to the courts?
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said initially, she was reluctant to go ahead with the redistricting process because of the census issues.
“In some states, the Legislature changed the deadlines and said ‘We can wait until we get the final census information.’ Our state legislators basically said ‘We’re not changing how we’re doing ours, so we’re not changing anything else,’” Kloeppel said. “I was thinking that we shouldn’t do this yet. My (redistricting advisory) group was in wait mode.
“Then I got a call from
(U.S. Sen.) Dick Durbin’s office and they said ‘We’re not delaying, we’re just going to use estimates. That’s the best thing to do and you should try to make your estimates as close as possible so that when the census information comes out, it will still be within the allowable limits.’”
So she asked her 13-member advisory group — none of whom is a county board member or an elected official — to come up with maps and review others that were submitted. They did that and last week recommended three separate maps to the county board for its consideration. The board will hold a public hearing on the maps at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, just before its meeting.
“And my understanding is that they will absolutely vote on it that night,” Kloeppel said.
She anticipates that the majority Democrats on the county board will approve a map that they drew behind closed doors, known as Plan 11, and ignore the three options she and her advisory group recommended.
“They were fairly nonpartisan, and people thought they were fair,” Kloeppel said of the three recommended maps (Plan 1, Plan 3 and Plan 5A). “I thought that the board could decide which of those is the best.
“But my prediction is the Democrats will select the one they submitted and that will be the end of it because they have the majority vote and they don’t really need to consider anything else,” said Kloeppel, also a Democrat. “But I wanted to do this process because I think that’s the way the map should be done. I think the public needs to be aware that this was a transparent process. If that’s not what the board chooses to do, then they need to know that.”
Here’s a link to a PDF of the maps and Kloeppel’s memorandum about the redistricting process: bit.ly/ChampaignCB
2020mapPDF.
The Democrats’ map shows three solidly Republican county board districts, six solidly Democratic districts and two districts that are competitive but where Democrats have a slight advantage of 52.6 percent or 50.7 percent, based on recent elections.
If Democrats won races in all eight of those districts, they’d have a 16-6 advantage on the county board, even greater than the current 14-8 split.
Democrats have become
the majority party in Champaign County, but not a
72.7 percent majority. Even Donald Trump got almost
37 percent of the vote here last year. And the five Republican candidates for countywide elected offices got an average of 47.2 percent.
County board Democrats are free to assert their political might and make a bad map-making process even worse. But they give up any right to claim that they’re the reform party, which is what they said in 2002, when they finally gained control of the county board for the first time in the county’s history.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sunday in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-