Tom Kacich | Danville looks to its future
The meeting of Danville city officials and city council members was supposed to help a marketing team brainstorm and develop a new branding scheme for the city — it eventually got around to that — but first, there were old bugaboos to address.
The naysayers, with their bullhorns, negativity on social media, inevitable comparisons with other communities, derogatory drive-by YouTube videos. These loyal residents, so tired of being told that Danville’s best days are long in the past — like favorite sons Dick Van Dyke, Gene Hackman and Bobby Short — seemed more inclined to first fight the cynics.
“There’s still lots of boo-hooing about the loss of manufacturing, and that was years and years ago,” said one.
“People just want to complain on social media,” said another. “Facebook is not the authority.”
There was talk about videos posted on YouTube; two are simply someone driving through the city showing mostly blighted areas and public housing projects but avoiding Lake Vermilion, county parks, Danville Stadium, Danville National Cemetery, manufacturing plants and other positive attributes.
Ashton Greer, Danville’s community relations administrator, said the rebranding effort isn’t about annulling gloomy characterizations on social media.
“This has nothing to do with that,” she said. “We are combating the negative talk and the false perceptions about Danville. (The videos) are an example of that, but that’s not the motivation.”
The rebranding “is the beginning of the process of turning the ship around, if the ship needs to be turned around,” Terri White of the Whitesmith Marketing Group told the officials gathered in Danville’s Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.
It might be argued that the ship has begun to turn. Carle Health will open its $70 million Carle at the Riverfront medical center next month, and a FedEx distribution center is nearing completion on the city’s east side close to where the Golden Nugget casino will open in April. Taken together, the three projects will mean several hundred new jobs, said Tim Dudley, president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage.
Still, the facts are that Danville’s population of 29,204 is about 68 percent of what it was in 1970, when manufacturing jobs were still plentiful, that the assessed valuation of the city has dropped by tens of millions of dollars in the last dozen or so years, that more than 40 percent of Danville’s housing stock was built before World War II and that per capita income in the city is far below state and national levels. Crime rates remain concerning.
So just give up?
Not these folks. Asked to come up with a slogan or a tagline for Danville, they offered: “Danville Works.” “Welcome Back.” “Meaningful Opportunities.” “New Beginnings.” “Fertile Ground.” “Find Your Place Here.” “Tenacious, Determined and Gritty.”
Asked about Danville’s identity: “Friendly.” “Genuine.” “Diverse.” “A Place to be Different.” “Generous.” “Enterprising.” “Volunteerism.”
Greer said she suggested
to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. the need for a rebranding campaign to consolidate logos and develop a mission statement and tagline for the city’s marketing efforts. She said she was influenced by a similar effort in Monticello, where a new logo was unveiled, along with the slogan “Close to Everything, Far From Everyday.” The process in Danville will cost less than $20,000, Greer said.
“They were very eager to do the work and work with us within this budget because it means so much to them,” she said of Whitesmith. “It’s their hometown too.”
The meeting last week of city officials was the first of five scheduled with focus groups — the others will be with young professionals, Black community members, key stakeholders and longtime residents — to help develop the rebrand. Greer said a survey about “reimagining Danville” will go to local residents and high school and college students.
“I’d like to see every high school and college student in the area have the opportunity to fill this out, just because I think their voice is underrepresented and it’s important that we hear from the future of Danville,” she said.
Indeed, there are far more people under the age of 18 in Danville than senior citizens who only seem to remember the city in its best years. Slowly, the city is demolishing and clearing blighted properties — 109 in the last fiscal year — and creating a new blank slate for those young people.
That’s the future.
