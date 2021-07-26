House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, flanked by the GOP representatives he nominated for a committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — from left, Troy Nehls of Texas, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rodney Davis of Taylorville — talks about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject Banks and Jordan at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.