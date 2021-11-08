Tom Kacich | Developer says rehab of 97-year-old Hotel Royer 'a good challenge'
I guess it’s what happens when you have to renovate a 97-year-old building that’s been vacant for five years.
“We have to do a lot of work, a lot of work,” bemoans Joseph Prior, whose company is renovating the nearly century-old Urbana hotel building now known as the Hotel Royer. “Every time we open something up, we find something else that needs to be repaired.”
But Prior, the corporate director of operations and development for Crystal Lake-based Marquis Ventures, said he is undeterred.
“This will add to the cost, yes,” he said. “But we’re still thinking that we’ll be fine.”
At one time there were estimates that renovating the hotel, which opened in January 1924 as the Urbana-Lincoln, would cost somewhere around $20 million. Prior didn’t want to offer an update.
“At this point, we just keep adding another column to the spreadsheet,” he said with a laugh. “The financing is there. That is not a problem at all.”
Prior and his colleagues from Marquis Ventures were in Urbana last month for a ceremonial “groundbreaking” for the Hotel Royer, renamed to honor the Urbana architect who designed the hotel and myriad other buildings, many of them in central Illinois, during a long career. They hope to reopen the facility in late 2022.
“It is our vision to restore this historic hotel to the grandeur and prestige it once held when it opened,” said Pervaiz Usman of Marquis. “We are sure you will love this hotel. This will be a great addition to the community.”
In its latest incarnation, Usman said, it will be “a unique, boutique hotel” under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.
It will have a “modern, luxurious look,” he promised. What once was the lobby will be converted to a social bar, Usman said. And the hotel’s grand dining room will return, Prior said.
“By all means,” he said. “We’re going to have a full-service restaurant. We’ll have breakfast, dinner a la carte. We’re very heavy into food and beverage.”
There will be a variety of sizes and styles among the 130 guest rooms, Prior said.
“We have two different buildings. One was built in 1923 and the other one in the 1980s (added when the hotel was known was Jumer’s Castle Lodge). So they’re slightly different,” he said. “The 1920s section will have many different combinations of rooms, different room types and sizes. That’s what makes this kind of neat. I think the guest is going to have a much different experience if they book in the 1920s section than if they book in the 1980s part.
“There’s so much we can do with room space. We’ve been trying to adjust everything based on sizes. Everything is custom.”
The renovation of the hotel parallels nicely with what was going on in downtown Urbana 100 years ago. In November 1921, the Urbana Daily Courier — whose publisher, Abe Burrows, was a major investor in the hotel project — published the names of almost all of the businesses and individuals that contributed to the $250,000 subscription drive. A few weeks later, the Daily Illini reported that the subscribers had chosen the name “Hotel Illini” for the lodge (soon discarded) and that News-Gazette publisher D.W. Stevick was among the men whose names would appear on the articles of incorporation.
In January 1922, the Daily Illini reported that eight sites in downtown Urbana were under consideration as the location for the hotel. A few weeks later, it was announced that the stockholders had chosen the location at the northwest corner of Green and Market streets (Market later was renamed Broadway Avenue).
That corner, coincidentally, is where the most recent ceremonies for the Hotel Royer were conducted.
“Broadway and Green I think was the most prominent intersection in downtown Urbana 100 years ago,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. “That’s why this hotel was built on an angle, looking southeast and facing that major intersection. So I can imagine 100 years ago a group of hotel investors stood right here and looked at this space and decided it was the best location where the new hotel should be built.”
A century later, Joseph Prior said something similar at the same location about rebuilding the Joseph Royer-designed hotel that bears his name.
“I love the structure. I love that it’s Tudor Revival. It’s a great concept for that era,” Prior said. “I’m very excited to revive this hotel and bring it back to what it once was, a great hotel from when people loved to travel.”
Prior said he’s been involved in other hotel projects, but nothing like this.
“You don’t get these every day,” he said. “I took it because it’s so complex, so different. It’s not like your regular hotel, cookie cutter where everything is new.
“It’s a good challenge. I don’t think anyone can say this is not challenging.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.