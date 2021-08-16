Tom Kacich | Downstate accounts for Illinois' population losses
Questions? Click here
Champaign’s population grew another 8.9 percent in the last decade, Urbana’s dropped 7.1 percent and much of the rest of downstate Illinois’ Census Bureau numbers are distressing.
Illinois’ population decline — 18,124 over the last decade — isn’t because of the six-county Chicago metropolitan area. That region’s population grew by 129,216 between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, including a gain of 50,790 in the city of Chicago.
The state’s losses have been in the other 96 counties in Illinois, where total population has sunk by 147,340 over the last decade.
If you include Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties — three that the federal government combines into the Chicago metropolitan area — the contrast is even more severe. Grundy County added about 2,500 people between 2010 and 2020, while Kendall County added 17,133.
Every county but four south of Interstate 80 in Illinois — Champaign, McLean, Effingham and Williamson — lost population over the last 10 years.
The decline in the Danville metro area — about 9 percent — was the second-worst in the country, according to the Census Bureau. The city’s population on April 1, 2020, was 29,204. That’s down from 33,027 in 2010. Danville now has fewer people than it did in 1920 (33,776) and has lost about a third of the 42,570 people it had in 1970.
Vermilion County now has a population of 74,118, a plunge from 81,635 a decade earlier.
Most other downstate cities and metro areas reported losses as well. Peoria, once a city of about 127,000 people, is down to 113,150 after declines in five of the last seven censuses. It’s not just the city. Peoria County lost about 4,600 residents, Tazewell County about 4,000 and Woodford County another 200.
Decatur’s population has dropped to 70,522, down from 76,122 a decade ago and 94,081 in 1980. Macon County’s total population is down to 104,000.
Springfield’s population fell to 114,394, a drop from 116,250 in 2010. It’s the first population decline in the city’s history.
Kankakee now has 24,052 residents, down about 3,500 in the last 10 years and off more than 5,000 from the all-time high.
East St. Louis, which had 82,366 residents in 1950, had just 18,469 on April 1, 2020. The woebegone city now has fewer residents than it did in 1900.
Coles County — home of Charleston and Mattoon — reported a 13 percent fall in population, with Charleston losing more than 4,000 residents and Mattoon off by more than 1,500.
Among other area counties, Iroquois County lost 2,641 residents; Edgar declined 1,710; DeWitt, 1,045; Ford, 547; Moultrie, 320; Douglas, 240; and Ford, 56.
McLean County — and Bloomington-Normal — had modest growth of about 1 percent. Bloomington, still the larger of the two, had a 2020 population of 78,680 while Normal had 52,736. McLean County’s population was 170,954.
Champaign County’s population grew by more than 4,000 to 205,865, aided by significant growth in Champaign (up more than 7,000), Mahomet (up 2,176) and Savoy (up 1,577). Rantoul dropped slightly from 12,941 a decade ago to 12,371. Champaign County remains the 10th-most-populous county in Illinois.
The biggest surprise from the area census numbers is Urbana’s drop from 41,250 to 38,336. Mayor Diane Marlin said the results are “devastating.”
“I was afraid there would be a loss,” she said. “When you think about the timing of the census — literally April 1
— that was when (the University of Illinois) campus shut down and a lot of kids went home.”
But there wasn’t a similar loss in Champaign, she acknowledged.
“That’s just weird,” she said. “We just worked our tails off to try to get the census done and to get people to fill out the forms, despite the pandemic. I don’t know why we saw such a decline and Champaign didn’t, other than all the new construction (in Champaign). I just don’t know.”
Marlin said Urbana officials will review the Census Bureau numbers on a block-by-block basis.
“We’ll look at exactly where the decreases occurred,” she said. “And then if we have to, we can do a special census. Urbana did a special census back in the early 2000s after Savannah Green was built and all those people moved in. It’s possible to do it and it can be worth it, depending on what the numbers show, because this is potentially millions of dollars to the city.”
Census results help determine the city’s share of state income-tax and motor-fuel-tax revenue and federal community development block grants.
“Everything is based on population, so this is devastating to us,” Marlin said. “This is shocking because the numbers (in Champaign County) show that everyone else is either holding their own or having an increase and then, wow, Urbana.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.