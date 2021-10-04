Tom Kacich | Even in the Roaring Twenties, life in C-U could be harsh
In October 1921 — 100 years ago this month — Champaign County and the rest of East Central Illinois seemed to have one foot still in the old pioneer life and another in modernity.
Nearly everyday, the local newspapers carried stories about projects guaranteed to bring the area prosperity, growth and attention. The first, belated effort was to help connect Champaign-Urbana and other communities with so-called “hard roads.” Meanwhile, there were three separate fundraising efforts active in the community: one to build a grand football stadium at the University of Illinois and two others to build a Catholic hospital and to give Urbana a large, modern hotel.
D.W. Stevick, the boosterish publisher of The News-Gazette, pushed the community to start building.
“Soon we are to have a Stadium seating 75,000 people. Those seats will never be filled until concrete highways have been completed into the Twin Cities from all parts of the state,” he wrote in a signed editorial. “The merchants of Champaign and Urbana are losing thousands of dollars of trade that now goes to Danville.”
Meanwhile, there were plenty of reminders that life in the 1920s could still be brutal, harsh and unsympathetic. Consider:
- Champaign County State’s Attorney Roy Cline declined to prosecute Roberta Record, a teacher at the Oak Grove School in northern Champaign County, for using a horsewhip on a student.
“There is no question that Miss Record did use a piece of buggy whip on the Smith girl and that she struck harder than she should have, but I find that what she has had to contend with up there would cause anyone to lose his temper,” Cline said. “The Smith girl was not injured, nor were any of the others.”
Cline was told by the parents of nine children that Record used corporal punishment on her students because they were unable to learn the lessons assigned to them.
“Miss Record told the state’s attorney, and the (school) directors substantiated her story, that it wasn’t because the children couldn’t learn but because they wouldn’t,” the Urbana Courier reported. “They made no effort to get their lessons and openly defied her.”
- Dr. C.F. Newcomb, a Champaign physician who had examined local military recruits during World War I, said that 33 percent of the young men were unfit for service.
“Malnutrition, in this county of wonderful resources, is the most frequent cause of trouble,” Newcomb said. “None of us want to see another great war to carry our sons off to battle, but it would be a comfort to know that every man of military age in Champaign County was physically fit for the battle life.”
- Some 400 grade and high school students in Tuscola — all housed in a single 50-year-old building — escaped uninjured when fire broke out shortly after the noon recess.
Sparks that ignited bird’s nests in the school tower were blamed for the fire that destroyed the three-story building and killed a Tuscola mail carrier. Following the blaze, classes were held at the Douglas County Courthouse and at other buildings in town.
- John Christmas, a 27-year-old man convicted of murder for slashing the throat of his 17-year-old wife, was the second person in Champaign County history to be hanged by the county.
Witnesses said that the procedure was mishandled and that Christmas died of strangulation. There were estimates that it took up to 27 minutes before death could be declared.
“The majority of people who witnessed the execution say they will never go to see another unless forced to do so and a few were made ill by it,” The News-Gazette reported. “Ben Dawson, one of the jurors who was present, was forced to take to his bed.”
Although physicians declared at his trial that Christmas was sane, one newspaper story said that he “had the mind of a baby.”
Many of the newspaper accounts made reference to Christmas’ race. One wire story began: “John Christmas, 27 years old, colored, was hanged in the stockade in the jail yard at 6:30 this morning.”
A News-Gazette story carried the headline: “Execution of Negro Costs the County $2,000.”
- An entire neighborhood in Urbana had been given the unflattering nickname “Criminal Hill” and The News-Gazette offered $10 for the best new moniker.
“The name under which the section now passes was placed thereon by a newspaper reporter (Urbana) many years ago when things were different,” The News-Gazette said with a smirk. “Now the section is occupied by hard-working men with intelligent, industrious families, and they are often handicapped by the mere fact that someone mentions they live on ‘Criminal Hill.’”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.