It’s just your ordinary rags-to-riches story: starting with a $40,000 gift from the estate of an old Urbana pioneer, Carle Foundation Hospital has grown into a business with revenue of close to $1 billion a year.
But in the early years, it was touch and go.
A little more than 100 years ago, on Feb. 27, 1920, a committee was selected to attempt to carry out the terms of the will of Margaret B. Morris to organize “a corporation for the express purpose of the location, erection and maintenance of a hospital or sanitarium within the corporate limits of the City of Urbana, Champaign County, Illinois, and which hospital or sanitarium shall be open to and for the benefit of the public, and shall receive patients or inmates either free of charge or for compensation ...”
She wanted it to be named either “The Margaret B. Carle Hospital” or “The Margaret B. Carle Sanitarium.”
The twice-widowed Mrs. Morris had no children, so she left her approximately $105,000 estate (worth about $1.4 million in 2020 dollars) to a number of local institutions, among them $300 to Burnham Hospital in Champaign, $1,000 to the Cunningham Deaconess Home, $200 each to the eight Protestant churches in Urbana, $500 each to the Salvation Army branches in Champaign and Urbana, and $20,000 for statuary, drives and other conveniences in Urbana’s Carle Park, which was named for her first husband, Albert Carle.
Mrs. Morris lived frugally, executor M.W. Busey told the probate court. Asked about the condition of the furniture in the Green Street home where she had lived for some 60 years, he said, “It wasn’t worth $50, I don’t think; that is, you couldn’t have sold it for that.”
The biggest portion of her estate went to establish a hospital, although even in 1920, $40,000 didn’t go that far (worth about $535,000 today). The Busey family donated a city block on University Avenue for the site of the Carle hospital, but more money was needed to supplement Mrs. Morris’ gift.
Two years later, a $100,000 fundraising campaign was undertaken, including an appeal broadcast over the recently opened WRM Radio (now WILL).
“A radio message broadcasting the facts connected with the forthcoming Margaret B. Carle sanitarium campaign was sent over the University of Illinois aerials Thursday night at 7:30 in an attempt to further acquaint the people of the vicinity with the project and arouse widespread interest,” the Urbana Courier reported in September 1922.
Full-page ads in the Courier blared: “Humanity Beseeches You” and “We have hospitals. We need a Sanitarium.”
The ads emphasized that the Carle sanitarium was not competition for the existing Burnham or St. Mary’s hospitals.
“A sanitarium is distinctly different from a hospital and the function of the one dovetails into that of the other. A hospital is primarily for emergency cases while a sanitarium is designed for the convalescent and those who the nature of their illness requires treatment over a considerable period of time,” said the ad. Enough money was raised to keep the lights on.
Another crisis developed three years later when construction of the sanitarium stopped after it was found that only $55,000 of the $132,000 needed to complete the project was in hand. By late 1927, though, the addition was completed and the newly named Eastern Illinois Memorial Sanitarium was fully finished.
Fundraising continued to be a constant worry with everything from bake sales, carnivals, wrestling matches and large-dollar campaigns used to bring in operating funds and to pay off the mortgage. An ill-timed $100,000 campaign in October 1929 had to be stopped after the stock market crash and the failure of local banks. The sanitarium closed.
That led to the nadir of the sanitarium’s existence and the irony of all ironies: an effort to have the city of Urbana take over operation of the hospital, which was $60,000 in debt amid a nationwide financial crisis.
It’s ironic, of course, since 90 years later, Carle and the city are locked into a long and litigious dispute over Carle’s exemption from property taxes and the loss of hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to the city.
But in 1930, Carle almost became part of the city government. If six voters had changed their minds, Urbana citizens would have been taxed about 17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation — or what supporters said amounted to about 80 cents per person per year — to support a city-owned hospital. The June 1930 vote failed, 1,004 to 993. A second vote two months later failed 2,314 to 1,278.
The Urbana Association of Commerce had advanced the idea and it was endorsed by both the Courier and The News-Gazette.
The hospital’s ladies auxiliary appealed to the memory of Margaret Carle.
“Remember Margaret Carle,” the ladies wrote. “She loved Urbana. She wanted to do something worthwhile for Urbana. She thought it would be appreciated.”
“It must be realized that the proposition to convert the Margaret Carle hospital into a city hospital offers about the only solution to saving this fine institution from the junk heap,” wrote The News-Gazette.
“All that is asked of the city is that it contribute to Eastern Illinois Sanitarium in the same proposition that Champaign supports Burnham Hospital,” wrote the Courier. “If the voters decide against the tax the mortgage owner will start foreclosure proceedings and the institution will close its doors and a property easily worth $265,000 will literally be thrown away, to say nothing of the lost opportunity to provide efficient hospital care in the future.”
The sanitarium was closed but it didn’t go to the junk heap, nor were there foreclosure proceedings. Instead, the Margaret Carle Hospital Association was reorganized in September 1931 and a contract was signed with six physicians from the Mayo Clinic to staff the institution, which also included a clinic as a separate corporation. It reopened Nov. 1, 1931, and has remained solvent and financially successful since.
Today, the new Carle Foundation Hospital had a net income of $246 million in fiscal year 2017, tax records show, and it employs more than 7,000 people.
The memory of the old widow, who died in 1918, is preserved today in a small display off the east side entrance to the hospital.
“Margaret B. Carle Morris’ one simple gift started a chain reaction of philanthropy and good will in this community,” it says.
