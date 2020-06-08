Tom Kacich | In C-U, Biden’s campaign fund is cashing in
Joe Biden wasn’t the first choice for president among Champaign County Democrats, but it appears they are fully embracing him now, according to campaign contributions data.
Biden hadn’t raised even $4,000 in the area through Dec. 31, 2019, but he’s already at nearly $47,000 in just Champaign-Urbana through April, according to data collected by the website Political MoneyLine.
President Donald Trump has raised $20,077 in Champaign-Urbana during the same period.
The disparity shouldn’t be a surprise, given that Trump was defeated by a more than 3-to-1 margin in the 2016 presidential election in heavily-Democratic Champaign-Urbana. Countywide, he collected 36.4 percent of the vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 54.7 percent with almost 9 percent going to other candidates.
Biden lost the March 17 primary election in Champaign County by about 2½ percentage points to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but he’s recovered financially.
Biden has collected $15,803 from Urbana ZIP codes and $31,137 in Champaign ZIP codes, including $15,863 in the 61820 area. Two individuals there — University of Illinois mathematician Nathan Dunfield and UI veterinary resident Matthew Tonero — each gave the Biden campaign $5,600.
Trump has raised $682 in Urbana ZIP codes and $19,395 in Champaign ZIP codes. His best area also was 61820 with $9,423 raised. His top supporters there were Leslie and Jimmy John Liautaud, who made separate contributions totaling $6,293. Jimmy John Liataud, the founder of the Jimmy John’s fast-food chain, was named by the president in April to a federal economic recovery team.
In Danville ZIP codes, Trump was the clear favorite, having raised $2,300 to $308 for Biden. And in Savoy, Trump’s fundraising advantage was $1,222 to zero.
But in traditionally-Republican Mahomet, Biden had a surprising lead over Trump — $6,071 to $134.
Biden has a long way to go to match Barack Obama’s fundraising success here. In the 2012 election, Obama collected nearly $370,000 in the Champaign-Urbana area. Republican candidate Mitt Romney raised a little more than $200,0000.
Bennett campaign fund
AJ Ruggieri of Savoy, who filed June 1 to run as a Republican in Illinois’ 52nd Senate District, has about as tough a race as any candidate could imagine.
He’s challenging incumbent Scott Bennett of Champaign, who has been in office for more than five years, has good name identification and is running in what will likely be another Democratic year in Champaign County.
But the biggest concern for Ruggieri has to be Bennett’s enormous fundraising advantage. As of March 31, the Democrat had more than $298,000 in his campaign fund.
The situation in the nearby 102nd House District, where Strasburg Democrat Mitchell Esslinger filed to run against incumbent state Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville, isn’t quite so daunting. Halbrook’s campaign fund had only $14,000 in it as of March 31.
On the other hand, it is overwhelmingly Republican. President Trump won the rural counties in the district with more than 70 percent of the vote in 2016.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.