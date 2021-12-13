Tom Kacich | Interurban rail fan has quite the photographic track record
For an institution that existed less than 55 years, the Illinois Traction System of electric interurban rail cars that ran throughout central Illinois still generates waves of nostalgia among people who rode it and even those who never had the opportunity.
Even more than 65 years after the last Illinois Traction System passenger train ran through Champaign-Urbana — on June 11, 1955 — townies, amateur historians and rail fans like to exchange tales and photographs about the large, hulking cars that raced across the prairie and then slowed to operate on city streets.
These were the days before every family had an automobile or two, and the interurban — which for a time was owned by Champaign millionaire and future U.S. Sen. William McKinley — was the fastest and least-expensive way to visit friends or relatives in other downstate Illinois communities, or to go on a shopping excursion or to see a ballgame in St. Louis.
That’s why a cache of photographs recently posted to a private Facebook group by a Chicago-area rail fan have been such treasure to fans of the Illinois Traction System and its reorganized successor, the Illinois Terminal Railroad. They come from the collection of 83-year-old Robert D. Heinlein of Schaumburg and were posted to the private “Illinois Terminal Railroad Fans of Facebook” group by his 54-year-old son, Kevin.
“He’s been a rail fan all his life. He was there for these fan trips. He made trips downstate when he was younger,” explained his son, a motorcycle mechanic who lives in South Elgin. “He met a lot of people on these trips and he has acquired other people’s collections over the years.
“Now that he’s older, you know what, it makes him happy to think that I’m taking an interest in his stuff and I’m having fun with it,” Kevin said. “I love seeing all the history. I grew up riding trains because that’s what Dad did. Family vacations, we always had trains somewhere. I’m just sharing this with people who appreciate this stuff.
“It amazes me how much some people know. They were born 20 years after the system was gone and yet they’re rattling off everything about it.”
Robert Heinlein held a variety of positions during a 36-year career at the Chicago Transit Authority, including working in public affairs where he helped produce films, maps, newsletters and other publications. After that, he worked 20 years at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, near Elgin.
Kevin said he has made copies of about 3,000 slides from his father’s collection, which includes not only the Illinois Traction but also other electric lines including the Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad, the Chicago Aurora and Elgin Railroad and St. Louis-area systems.
“I just started doing it. It gives me something to do at night,” Kevin joked. “Trains aren’t really my thing, but the equipment is cool. I like seeing that. I love the old cars and seeing the old buildings.”
His father’s photos have generated hundreds of positive remarks and stories.
“There was one Illinois Terminal photo, I don’t remember what town, but there’s a Marine walking across the street,” Kevin said. “Somebody commented ‘That’s my uncle, and he’s on his way to such-and-such bar.’”
Kevin’s not finished posting all of his father’s collection.
“I’ve probably got a couple hundred more I.T. photos to go through,” he said. “I tease my dad because he doesn’t have any pictures of kids or grandkids in his wallet, but he’s got a picture of a Chicago streetcar there.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.