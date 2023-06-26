It was 100 years ago that the Ku Klux Klan was either at or near its peak in popularity and influence both in the United States and in East Central Illinois.
Before 1923, there had been occasional occurrences locally where hooded members of the secretive organization that stood for racial and religious bigotry would suddenly drop by church services, funerals or Boy Scout meetings, leaving Bibles or a small cash donation, and then quickly and quietly depart.
But suddenly, in 1923, the Klan and its membership burst into the open with a two-day festival in Champaign-Urbana that started with a dinner at Champaign’s finest hotel, the Inman, and a dedication the next day of the Klan’s new headquarters in the aging Illinois Theatre in downtown Urbana. As part of that event, there was a naturalization ceremony for 600 new Klan members and even a Klan wedding on the theater’s stage.
The mass meetings were common throughout downstate Illinois and Indiana, two states where the Klan enjoyed growing popularity.
The Urbana Daily Courier reported that 75,000 people attended a Ku Klux Klan Fourth of July celebration in Crawfordsville, Ind., including 100 automobile loads of supporters from Champaign County.
The Paxton Record wrote about an initiation meeting of the Klan in Rossville attended by an estimated 5,000 people. A similar rally was held in Galesburg, attracting an estimated 2,000 people from Peoria, Pekin and Kewanee. The Associated Press wrote that legislators were upset that the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield had been used for a late-night naturalization ceremony in May.
No one at a legislative hearing was able to explain how the Klan was able to use state property for its event.
Later that month, Gov. Len Small signed legislation, dubbed the “anti-Ku Klux Klan bill,” that prohibited people from appearing in public robed and masked to conceal their identity.
The Rock Island Argus praised the legislation and condemned the Klan in an unsparing editorial, which was unusual for Illinois newspapers whose customers likely included hundreds if not thousands of Klan members.
“There is no place for such an organization in this land of complex races and beliefs, over all of whom one flag waves, and to whose defense all are prepared to go in answer to outside intrusion,” said the editorial. “The Klan, nor any other organization, cannot monopolize the American flag. It belongs to America, and that means every man, woman and child living beneath its inspiring folds who understand American laws and seek consistently to respect and obey them.”
And yet the Klan rallies continued in Illinois, including a late-summer rally at Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park. It was no wonder. In Champaign-Urbana, the Klan’s membership was deep and broad. A ledger of the local Klan’s records, available at the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library, shows that its hundreds of dues-paying members included railroad workers, real-estate agents, store clerks, ministers, firefighters and university employees.
More importantly, Klansmen also included future state Rep. Ora Dillavou, R-Urbana; County Surveyor Godfrey Sperling (whose son, also named Godfrey, later was a Washington correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor); and the county’s chief prosecutor, State’s Attorney Roy Cline.
The Klan capitalized on fear and bigotry to build its short-lived empire that peaked nationally between 1921 and 1925, when membership allegedly approached 3 million. Klan leaders expressed fear of the growing numbers of immigrants, including Catholics and Jews, who not only were taking jobs but were winning political office.
Likewise, they sowed anxiety about the number of Blacks leaving the South and moving into their neighborhoods, walking their streets and attempting to get into their schools. According to the Klan, none were true Americans and all were to be feared, and intimidated by hooded figures burning crosses. In some places the intimidation included violence, even lynchings, although not in East Central Illinois.
At the two-day festival in 1923 where the local Klan broke into the open, The News-Gazette paraphrased a keynote speech of Dr. Hiram Evans, a Texas dentist who recently had become the new head of the Klan.
“The negro problem, he stated, has been a real problem for many years and is still unsolved, and he does not expect the Klan to solve it, but he does not believe in their intermarriage with whites and for them to be treated on an equality with whites,” the News-Gazette said of Evans.
At least three local cross-burnings were reported in 1923, including one at the University of Illinois Administration Building. No Klansmen stayed long at the cross-burnings and, not surprisingly, no one was ever arrested.
The Klan’s reputation began to tarnish in 1924 when its grand dragon in Indiana, David Stephenson, was convicted of the abduction, rape and murder of an Indiana woman. Not only did the crime damage the reputation of the Klan and upset its moral standing, but it led to more damning publicity. Following his conviction, Stephenson released to the Indianapolis Times a list of Indiana officials who had been on the Klan’s payroll. Indictments, resignations and convictions followed, including Indianapolis Mayor John Duvall.
Locally, the Klan’s headquarters at the Illinois Theatre began to fall into disuse, and on April 3, 1927, it was destroyed in a mysterious Saturday night fire.
The building was insured for only $25,000. It had been purchased four years earlier for $35,000.
The cause of the blaze officially was listed as defective wiring, but there have long been tales that it was arson. The exalted cyclops of the KKK in Champaign County, E.J. Reynolds, said he had received numerous threatening letters and phone calls over the years but that they were all directed at him personally and not at the Klan or its headquarters.
The Klan pledged to rebuild on the site of the Illinois Theatre, but it never did, nor did it regain a fraction of its popularity or influence.