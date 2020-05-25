Tom Kacich | Local cyberattacks: 'Old-school mob movies turned digital'
On top of a pandemic that has affected their operations, at least two local public agencies this spring have had to deal with cyberattacks that debilitated their information technology systems for several days and cost them thousands of dollars.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was hit by hackers in early March, knocking out some services for as long as a week. Parkland College was affected in late April and early May, temporarily disrupting online learning and email services. Other services were disturbed for up to 10 days.
Officials at both agencies emphasize that no personal data was taken.
“No personal information was accessed, thankfully, so there was no (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) violations of any kind,” said Patricia Robinson, human resources director at the health district.
At Parkland, Tom Ramage, the Champaign community college’s president, said “we’re calling this a network incident, we’ve rectified it and no personal data has been removed from our system. We’re back in business 100 percent.”
The attack on Parkland’s system cost the college $25,000, the deductible from its policy with the London-based cyberbreach insurer Beazley Group. At the health district, the cost amounted to $10,000, also from its deductible with Beazley.
The cost to Beazley was much greater. It ate about $480,000 of the cost to have the issue resolved at Parkland and a similar amount at the public health district.
“We were completely insured by Beazley Group, but the hard costs of paying restoration consultants, ransomware attackers, legal counsel to access liability for HIPAA violations, it cost the insurance company to date $475,000,” Robinson said.
Although the health district has acknowledged that its hack was a ransomware attack, it has not disclosed the amount sought by the cybercriminals.
Administrator Julie Pryde “doesn’t want us to state directly what amount went
to the hackers,” Robinson said. “The FBI also recommended that.”
Ramage declined to say whether Parkland had paid a ransom to get its digital services back.
“I won’t comment on how the issue was resolved, based on legal advice,” he said. “It’s an ongoing FBI investigation.”
John Bambenek, a Champaign-based cybersecurity consultant, said it’s likely the digital attacks came from North Korea or Russia.
“The North Koreans, unlike some governments, they have a real strong need to get capital,” he said. “The Russian hackers are generally not government-backed.”
Beazley, in its annual report on ransomware attacks, said that it saw a 131 percent increase in client incidents
in 2019.
“The sums being demanded by cybercriminals have also expanded exponentially, with seven- or eight-figure demands not being unusual,” said Beazley Breach Response Services.
The insurer reported 775 attacks on its international clients last year. It did not disclose how many paid the ransom.
“There’s been a lot of focus (by criminals) on local and below-state government throughout the United States, in part because they’re understaffed from a cybersecurity perspective. Not just in Illinois,” Bambenek said. “It’s a machine at this point, because the insurance company is going to pay if it makes financial sense to pay, and the criminals make sure that it makes financial sense to pay because that’s how they set the price. It’s old-school mob movies turned digital.”
There are ways to repel
the cyberattacks, he said,
“but it costs money. It’s hard to justify it for smaller agencies that really don’t have a strong perception of real risk. If I walked into a county board meeting and said ‘I need you to appropriate $100,000 so I can protect the public health district,’ I’d be disowned as a Republican, and the Democrats would say ‘If we’re going to spend money at public health, it should be on public health.’”
The hack at Parkland was part of a string of bad news the college is enduring.
“Next year is going to be a really tough year,” Ramage said. “We’re expecting a budget cut from the state. And our enrollment is down.”
Summer-session enrollment is down 16 percent at this point, he said, and as of now, fall enrollment has slid some 40 percent.
“That will improve as the (state) executive order changes and people start registering again. But it’s a big hit,” Ramage said.
Enrollment could rebound if students decide they don’t want to risk going to a big four-year institution and live in a large residence hall during a pandemic.
“We hope they take advantage of their local community college,” he said. “We’ve been doing online learning since 1998 and we have a great program.”
