The first rule of property taxes is that they rarely, rarely, rarely go down.
That’s again the case this year in Champaign County. The average property-tax bill paid by a county property owner this year is $5,959. Last year, it was $5,542. Two years ago, it was $5,353.
Six years ago, it was $4,491.
There are about 75,790 pieces of property in the county, and the total tax take by various taxing districts — school districts, cities and villages, park districts, community colleges, fire protection districts and others — this year amounts to more than $451.7 million. Last year, it was $419 million. Six years ago, it was $332.6 million.
Local governments tend to try to keep up their take with the rate of inflation.
The highest tax rate in the county is now paid by most residents of Urbana, where the overall rate is $10.82 per $100 of assessed valuation. More than half of that goes to the Urbana school district, which has a rate of $5.92 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The rate for most of Rantoul, which a few years ago had the highest in the county, is now $10.67 per $100 of assessed valuation. Since it has two separate school districts, the combined rate for schools in Rantoul is $6.94 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Champaign’s tax rate is the third-highest in the county at $9.20 per $100 of assessed valuation. It has increased greatly in recent years — it was $8.01 just 10 years ago – boosted by a $183 million bond issue approved by voters in 2016 to pay for school improvements. The Champaign school district rate is now $5.15 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The overall rate in Mahomet is $7.92 per $100 of assessed valuation; it’s $7.24 for most property owners in St. Joseph. Residents of Savoy pay either $7.79 or $8.14 per $100 of assessed valuation, depending on whether their property is within the boundaries of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
The lowest tax rate in the county is nearly half of the highest. Property owners in an area of Tolono Township that is not within a fire protection district pay $5.54 per $100 of assessed valuation — almost half the $10.82 rate in Urbana.
Property owners in several other areas in southern Champaign County, including within the village of Sidney and in Pesotum, Crittenden and Colfax townships, also have a tax rate of less than $6 per $100 of assessed valuation.
School districts are by far the largest recipients of property-tax money. The Champaign school district will take in more than $139 million from property taxes this year. Urbana is second at $47.6 million. The Mahomet-Seymour school district will take in nearly $20 million. The Unity district in southern Champaign County stands to receive $8.26 million. The St. Joseph-Ogden High School district should receive $4.69 million, while the grade school district will get another $4.26 million.
Champaign County government will receive $41.2 million from property taxes. The city of Champaign will yield $26.6 million, while the city of Urbana will take in $9.36 million.
The Champaign Park District will receive $15.8 million in property taxes, while the corresponding agency in Urbana will get nearly $9 million. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District expects to get about $5.3 million. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will take in more than $11 million and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will receive $3.76 million.
A 2020 study by the Tax Foundation calculated property-tax payments by Illinois county, using a five-year average. It found that Champaign County’s average property-tax payment ranked 13th among Illinois’ 102 counties.
Among the highest were Chicago-area counties: Lake, $7,724; Kendall, $6,739; McHenry, $6,541; and Will, $6,166. Monroe ($3,995), McLean ($3,915) and Woodford ($3,889) also had average property-tax payments higher than the five-year average in Champaign County ($3,710) at that time.