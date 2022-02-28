Tom Kacich | Looking for Lincoln (School)
March 1972 was a bad month for Abraham Lincoln in Champaign-Urbana.
Both the Champaign and Urbana school boards voted that month — actually, a day apart — to close elementary schools named for the pride and joy of Illinois. At least the two boards didn’t close their Lincoln schools in February, Abe’s birth month.
Both of the buildings were showing their age and had what today would be considered minuscule enrollments. Urbana’s Lincoln School had just 65 students. Champaign’s had 117. Today, the smallest elementary school in the two cities, according to 2020 school report cards, was Wiley Elementary in Urbana, with 209 students.
The Champaign school board actually closed three schools in March 1972 — Lincoln, Marquette and Bondville — in the wake of the defeat of a tax-increase vote that would have added 50 cents to the education fund. Board members said they had to quickly cut $650,000 in education fund spending (the equivalent of about $4.3 million today).
Administrators calculated that closing Lincoln would save about $13,000 in supply and maintenance costs plus the salaries of about 14 teachers (then paid an average of $10,000 a year).
School board President Richard Foley predicted that three more attendance centers would have to be closed in the next few years: Lottie Switzer School (which was closed to become Judah Christian); Savoy School (now an early-childhood school) and Westview School (now one of the highest-
enrollment schools in the Champaign district).
“Don’t kid anybody,” Foley said. “Those are the kind of changes we’ll have to make if the enrollment reduction continues as it is.”
Although the Lincoln School building at 212 W. Healey St. (near the current Champaign Public Library) was almost 80 years old at the time, it was solidly built. Fifty years after Lincoln School was closed, the structure exists today as an apartment building.
Urbana’s Lincoln School was a different story. Although it was built around the same time (1898 or 1902, depending on your sources), the building at the northwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street was in poor shape as early as 1948, according to a University of Illinois study.
And in 1962, a survey of local school buildings by the UI College of Education found that Lincoln School had no auditorium, cafeteria, gymnasium or library. Its 10 classrooms were only three-quarters as large as was considered acceptable, and although each room had two doors (in case of a fire), the doors were too close together.
“The building is deteriorating structurally to the point that it is not considered a wise expenditure of public funds to recommend extensive repairs,” the report said.
Furthermore, Urbana school officials noted that the Lincoln School neighborhood was increasingly made up UI students living in apartment buildings, not families with children. Lincoln School’s enrollment had dropped from 199 to 65 over the previous 10 years.
Its environment and accessibility also was considered challenging.
“A few people have to come too far, but the main reason for its low score (in accessibility) is the number of traffic hazards which many of those who attend it must encounter,” said the UI report. “These include the Big Four Railroad tracks, the Illinois Terminal Railroad tracks and three busy streets — University, Springfield and Lincoln.
“Moreover, two of these are so close that the noise of traffic, particularly of trucks on University Avenue, is at times disturbing, as likewise is the noise and smoke from the trains that pass only about a block north of the building.”
Even so, it took another 10 years for the Urbana school board to close that district’s Lincoln School. The building was razed in 1983 and replaced with an apartment complex.
Fifty years later, there’s still no school in Champaign-Urbana that is named for Illinois’ most famous son. (Nor is there one in Bloomington, Normal, Danville or Decatur, other communities where the former president had practiced law before going to Washington, D.C.).
