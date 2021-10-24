Tom Kacich | Miller is big target of Democrats' congressional remaps
It’s almost as if Illinois Democrats are out to torment Mary Miller, a conservative freshman congresswoman from Oakland in Coles County.
A new map of state congressional districts, unveiled a couple weeks ago by majority Democrats in the Legislature, put Miller in the same congressional district as Rep. Darin LaHood. It would have been a brutal matchup for Miller, virtually forcing her to run in the Republican primary against Illinois’ most well-funded GOP congressman in a district where he would be much better known.
But on Saturday, the Democrats brought out a new map, this one placing Miller in the same district as another Republican: Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro, who has been in Congress since 2015 and in the Legislature for 10 years before that.
LaHood was tossed into a new district with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is the only incumbent Illinois Republican congressman to get off uncontested in a remap. But there’s time to revise the map again.
A Miller-LaHood primary race would have been difficult for Miller, who is the most conservative of Illinois’ five Republican members of Congress. She would have been up against LaHood’s $3.9 million campaign fund with a mere $432,000 in her treasury. And nearly all of the new district would be composed of parts of LaHood’s old district.
In Saturday’s proposed remap, Miller goes into a mammoth district that includes almost all of Illinois south of Interstate 70. It appears to include all or parts of 34 of Illinois’ 102 counties, the largest of them in the Metro East area across the river from St. Louis, where Bost is well known and she isn’t.
Miller would lose Danville and Charleston-Mattoon, two of the larger urban areas in her current district.
She’s not a big campaign fundraiser. For the quarter recently ended, she brought in about $250,000, a good haul for her but a modest sum for others. LaHood, for example, raised $490,000 in that period. Davis collected $477,000 and Kinzinger brought in $393,000. Only Bost brought in less, about $177,000.
Unlike most veteran members of Congress, Miller received the majority of her campaign contributions from individuals ($204,458) rather than political action committees ($46,084).
She did get a fair sum from agriculture-related interest groups. She sits on the House Ag Committee. Miller has received $10,000 from the American Crystal Sugar Co.; $4,000 from the Michigan Sugar Co. growers; $2,500 from the Snake River Sugar Co.; and $2,000 each from the Crop Insurance Professional Association, the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative and the National Confectioners Association political action committee.
That’s a far cry from the kind of money congressional veterans like Davis, also an ag committee member, are able to attract. He got most of his campaign funds this quarter ($322,585) from PACs like the Illinois Corn Growers Association ($5,500), the National Corn Growers Association ($5,000), Corteva Inc. ($3,500) and $2,000 from the National Cotton Council.
So what do Illinois Democrats have against Miller, a minority within a minority — a vocal, unfettered ally of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House?
First, it’s the loyalty to Trump. Second, it’s how she began her congressional career — with a speech to the group Moms for America in which she invoked Adolf Hitler.
“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle,” Miller said in an early January address. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
Miller was torched by both Republicans and Democrats but by Democratic politicians in particular.
“Any elected official who proudly quotes Hitler has no business representing the people of IL — or any civilized people — for that matter. She does not deserve to hold office in a democracy,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, who also is chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also hit Miller for her remarks.
“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics,” Pritzker said. “Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party.”
Finally, Miller’s husband, Chris, a conservative state representative, has been an unrelenting defender of Trump and a critic of Pritzker and all things Democratic.
Chris Miller has accused the governor of being “in open rebellion against the laws of the United States” for supporting immigration reforms, wrongly claimed that Trump “was overwhelmingly elected in this last election cycle,” and called Pritzker “our dictator governor” for renewing an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19.
It’s uncertain if Mary Miller and Mike Bost will remain in the same district when the final congressional map is approved. It’s possible Democrats will revise the one they revealed Saturday. It’s also possible that Miller could change her address and move into Davis’ nearby 15th District or just run in a district where she doesn’t live (that’s legal).
But at the least Democrats are giving Miller a scare with their gerrymandered remaps, which is precisely what they wanted to do.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.