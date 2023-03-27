For the most part, money can’t buy you a college basketball championship.
The financially flush Big Ten Conference is a prime example. With programs that spent an average $11.5 million last year, the Big Ten will continue its championship-less streak that extends to 2000 (Michigan State).
Meanwhile, many of the teams in this year’s Sweet 16 spent less than the Big Ten average on their basketball programs in fiscal 2022, including Alabama ($10.9 million), Creighton ($10.2 million), Miami ($9.9 million), Houston ($9.7 million), Kansas State ($7.6 million), San Diego State ($7.2 million), Final Four-bound Florida Atlantic ($2.69 million) and Princeton ($1.7 million).
Only Xavier ($16.1 million), Texas ($16 million), Tennessee ($14.7 million), UCLA and Gonzaga (both $11.9 million), and Arkansas ($11.8 million) have programs at Big Ten-like spending levels. (Connecticut was almost in its own universe last year, devoting $24.85 million to men’s basketball, $13.3 million of which went to a legal settlement.)
Among Big Ten teams, Michigan State was the most successful in this year’s tournament, making it to the Sweet 16. And it had the greatest expenditures last year, $16.65 million. But the rest of the conference’s big spenders — Maryland ($16.3 million), Indiana ($16 million), Illinois ($13.19 million), Ohio State ($12.1 million), Nebraska ($10.7 million), Rutgers ($10.5 million) and Iowa ($10.27 million) — had about as much to show as the conference’s “minimal” spenders like Northwestern ($9.95 million), Purdue and Wisconsin (both $8.8 million), Penn State ($8.3 million) and Minnesota ($8.1 million).
The Big Ten wasn’t alone in leaving the NCAA tournament empty-handed, or not even making it there. Basketball bluebloods Duke ($28 million in spending last year), Kentucky ($22.6 million), Kansas ($15.5 million), North Carolina ($12.44 million) and Arizona ($12.2 million) all failed to make it to the Sweet 16.
The lesson for college basketball fanatics: big-name coaches, otherworldly coaches’ salaries, plush practice facilities, generous basketball budgets and name/image/likeness payments are no guarantee of success.
College basketball isn’t the same as Illinois politics. Money doesn’t make a champion.
Hockey revenue
It was about a year ago that University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced that the department would discontinue its efforts to create a Division I men’s hockey program.
“We have stated repeatedly that we would not advance the hockey project without a sound funding and financial plan,” Whitman said last May. “To date, we have been unable to generate the financial support necessary to green light the project — a concern that grew even more daunting through the pandemic, when we saw cost projections for the new facility increase by 30 percent.”
A review of recent financial filings by universities with the NCAA shows that even the most successful Big Ten hockey programs lose money. And that doesn’t even account for the enormous startup costs.
Minnesota, which this year has the top-ranked hockey program in the country, sold $2.7 million worth of tickets last year. But it also lost more than $1 million. The Gopher program had revenue of $4.5 million and expenses of $5.7 million.
Wisconsin’s program had $2.2 million in ticket sales but total revenue of just $3.8 million, with costs of more than $4.4 million.
Penn State, which started its NCAA-level hockey program in 2013 with what turned out to be a $102 million gift from alum Terrence Pegula, sold $1.8 million worth of tickets to games last year (compared with $40 million for Nittany Lions football tickets). Overall, the program took in $4.37 million but spent $4.4 million.
Ohio State’s program reported revenue of $880,716 and expenses of $3.73 million. It’s currently the 8th-ranked hockey team in the country.