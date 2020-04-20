Tom Kacich | Pandemic not stopping campaign donations, spending
There were no gloating emails last week from congressional campaign committees about successful first-quarter fundraising results for the period that ended March 30.
That would be considered bad form at a time when many people are unemployed and wondering about their financial future and others are hospitalized or anxious about the global COVID-19 pandemic.
But political life goes on, even if normal life doesn’t. Candidates had to file their quarterly fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, and those reports show that individuals and political action committees continue to give and candidates’ campaign committees continue to spend.
In Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, Springfield Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan continues to hold a small fundraising lead over Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville. Londrigan reported having $1.6 million on hand on March 31 to Davis’ $1.53 million.
Londrigan reported raising $311,734 during the three-month period, which not only was better than Davis’ yield but also better than the amount she had raised during the same quarter two years ago ($224,643), when she also was a candidate.
At that time, though, she was in the midst of a Democratic primary election with four other contenders.
But Londrigan’s first-quarter haul was less than the $529,244 she raised during the last quarter of 2019.
Davis raised $291,063 during the January-March period, which was less than both the $352,963 he collected in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the $347,479 he raised during the same period two years ago. It shouldn’t matter much, given his superior name recognition after four general election campaigns and more than seven years in office.
The great percentage of Londrigan’s first-quarter contributions came from individuals ($257,399), with just $54,648 from political action committees, such as $6,000 from the League of Conservation Voters and $5,000 each from the Gun Safety PAC of Providence, R.I., the American Federation of Teachers and the Communication Workers of America. She also got $7,500 from Sen. Dick Durbin’s Prairie PAC and from assorted other congressional campaign committees.
Londrigan has pledged not to accept corporate PAC money but said she would take money from unions and other groups and is taking money from other members of Congress like Durbin who do accept corporate PAC money.
Davis, meanwhile, got most of his first-quarter money from PACs ($189,643), with $101,420 from individuals.
The Home Depot already has given Davis $12,500 in this election cycle. Several other PACs — the International Union of Operating Engineers, the National Electrical Contractors Association, Bayer Corp., United Parcel Service, Cargill and the National Association of Truck Stop Operators — each have already given him $10,000. Many of those organizations are affected by legislation before his two primary committees, agriculture and transportation.
My 45-year pal
Tom Costello would have been the greatest grandpa ever. Despite being a university instructor, a mentor to many, a member of virtually every volunteer board in town and a loyal follower of those intellectual Jesuits (“Ad maiorem Dei gloriam” or “For the greater glory of God”), he had the gleeful heart of a third-grader.
I know because I think he was secretly trying to steal my beloved grandchildren from me. He would greet them enthusiastically, joking about their clothes or their names or their toys, bribing them with candy or goodies, making them pancakes in the shape of Mickey Mouse, buying them silly gifts or telling them third-grade jokes.
His own grandchildren are too young (one 2 years old, the other barely a month) to know what a card he was (“You will be dealt with”) before his too-early death last week at the age of 70.
But they will know. Thanks to the magic of Facebook, Twitter, email, YouTube and old-fashioned stationery, they will know, because so many wonderful things and so many delightful tales have already been told about him. Plus, with any Irish luck, we will have the magnificent Irish wake he so richly deserves and would have loved.
He leaves us those two beautiful grandchildren, two sharp sons who were his pride and joy, a wife of nearly 46 years who was forever the girl of his dreams, and the tales — oh, all those tales.
Farewell, old pal.
Tom Kacich is a columnist and the author of Tom's Mailbag at The News-Gazette. His column appears Sundays. His email is tkacich@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@tkacich).