Tom Kacich | Parking dispute in Urbana is anything but rosy
Businesses in downtown Urbana are divided over the city’s request for proposals to use a downtown parking lot this year for activities that would provide space for art and culture while generating more tax revenue.
The owners of the Rose Bowl Tavern, a onetime country/western bar that now provides a diversity of music, used half of a parking lot along Race Street to present outdoor shows almost every night for the last two summers. The city offered the space free of charge to help downtown businesses hurt by COVID-19.
This year, the city wants to formalize the agreement and potentially generate more money for its coffers.
The owners of the Rose Bowl say they’ll submit a proposal to again use the 25 parking spaces on the east side of the lot to present live music. It’s unclear if anyone else will offer a proposal for use of all or a portion of the lot. But some downtown business owners are opposed.
“Taking parking away from the downtown area just isn’t a very good idea. Never mind the noise and clutter,” said Carolyn Baxley, owner of the Cinema Gallery on Main Street. “If everyone had their own parking, it would be different, but we rely on the city to provide parking, and when they start taking parking away, it impacts everyone.”
“I think it’s outrageous that the city would propose it or even put this out there,” said Allen Strong, who owns the Courier Cafe across Race Street from the parking lot.
“To take (the parking lot) away so that one business can benefit?” he said. “It’s not like they’re going to close it for a weekend or a special event. No, they’re going to use it all year and they’re going to make it so that it’s only used at night and closed all day because they can’t move their (tent, tables and chairs) out of the way.
“They’re trying to bring businesses down here, but people aren’t going to come if they don’t have parking.”
Ben Manns, a co-owner of Bunny’s Tavern next to the parking lot, said he’s glad the city is open to new ideas for its use and supports the Rose Bowl’s plan for live outdoor music.
“I’ve never had a customer come here and say they couldn’t find parking,” Manns said. “Everyone finds a place to park. This is even when we have humongous events. Busey (Bank and its lot) closes at 5. No one monitors that lot. We have a parking deck. We have on-street parking.”
Stepheny McMahon, an economic coordinator for the city, said a recent study of downtown parking found that “there is plenty of parking for everyone, only that not everyone can park in front of the business they want to go to. It’s kind of a fine balance of what works best for adding activities downtown and making it more vibrant.”
She said the Rose Bowl’s use of the lot last year resulted in “a lot of positive feedback” and that the city is “trying to be creative and find ways to use the space.”
Marten Stromberg, a co-owner of the Rose Bowl, said the tavern’s shows helped other downtown businesses.
“We know we brought a lot of people to downtown Urbana,” he said. “Some of the people who are opposed are saying that it takes up parking and just benefits us. But we empty the trash cans. We know how much food is getting consumed on our property during those shows. It’s a lot, and it’s not from us.
“We don’t serve any food, but we help provide a huge amount of sales for other businesses, from people who probably otherwise wouldn’t be in downtown Urbana.”
Stromberg acknowledged there were problems in past years with noise and an unkempt appearance.
“We’ll be more attentive to that this year because we have our indoor space too,” he said. “We’ll be able to stop things (outside) earlier and have a late show inside.”
As for the parking lot’s appearance — Manns said it sometimes “had the look of the island of misfit toys” — Stromberg promised to be “even more dialed-in this year.
“We’ve hired more people,” he said. “That will be one of the things that will be a higher priority.”
For Ilene Silverman, owner of the nearby Gilbert Gallery at Broadway and Main streets, the issues aren’t just parking or appearance.
“Goose Alley (which leads to the parking lot) is an alley, but it’s also a street. There are businesses whose doors are on the alley,” she said. “Last summer, I didn’t have my garbage picked up for six weeks because the garbage people had no way to get into the alley and then to back out.
“If I have to go west from my gallery, I had to go through a one-way parking lot against the one-way. Rose Bowl doesn’t use the lot all the time, but it’s inconvenient all the time.”
Baxley and Strong suggested that the city find another place to present music shows or other activities.
“Why don’t they do this in some other place that doesn’t impact the businesses? There are plenty of other options if they wanted to explore them,” Baxley said.
“Find other spaces,” Strong said. “They’ve got the lot at the (now vacant) civic center that’s sitting empty. They’ve got lots by Lincoln Square. Leal Park is a jewel that’s underutilized. I told them that if they wanted to organize some events there, I’d donate my parking.”
But for Manns, the co-owner of Bunny’s, any inconvenience, real or imagined, is secondary to bringing more people downtown.
“Is this going to create less parking for downtown Urbana? Yes. Is it going to bring more people to downtown Urbana? Yes. You choose. Which one is more important?” he said. “I’m absolutely in favor of this. Whatever anyone can do to promote downtown Urbana and bring more people here is good.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sunday in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.