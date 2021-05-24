Tom Kacich | Play ball! Stadium prepped for its 75th year
This will be a historic year for old Danville Stadium, a gorgeous patch of baseball lore that sits in a quiet part of Danville between Interstate 74 and the Vermilion River.
It’s the 75th year for the wood-and-concrete structure that was built to lure a minor league team of the Brooklyn Dodgers — at that time, the premier franchise in the National League — to an industrial central Illinois town with big postwar aspirations.
It worked, although the Dodgers left after five seasons. But a host of other teams representing the Boston Braves, Chicago White Sox, New York Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels played at the corner of Highland Boulevard and East Ninth Street until 1982.
Since then, the stadium has been home to college summer league teams that play a short season beginning in late May and ending in early August. Opening day for the Danville Dans of the 16-team Prospect League — with teams from Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
It’s also historic because a year ago, COVID-19 KO’d the baseball season at Danville Stadium. Saturday’s Prospect League game will be the first at the stadium since August 2019.
“We’re just so excited about getting to come back,” said Jeanie Cooke, who along with Rick Kurth has been co-general manager of the Dans for 33 years.
She recounted how she and Kurth created the Dans and likely saved Danville Stadium.
“I have always been a baseball person. My dad played baseball until he died,” she said. “So I was working for (former state Rep.) Bill Black and the door opened, and it was Rick Kurth, and he said, ‘Jeanie, are you doing any volunteer work?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? All day long, I’m dealing with the public and everyone has a problem I’m trying to fix.’
“He said, ‘Well, the city is going to tear down Danville Stadium.’ And I said, ‘I’m in. Where do we start?’
“That’s how we started. We knew that if we didn’t have a quality team here, it wouldn’t gain ground. There wouldn’t be community support and we wouldn’t be able to save it.”
With some serendipity (the filming in 1991 of the movie “The Babe,” which brought the stadium fame and a face-lift) and some solid connections (influential college coaches who send some of their best players to Danville for summer league seasoning), the Dans have persisted.
Kurth, she said, once made a cold call to famed Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk, seeking a manager for the Dans. Polk sent his volunteer assistant.
“And from that point on, Coach Polk was our cheerleader,” she said.
This summer, the Dans will feature top prospects from Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Louisiana Lafayette, Houston, Oklahoma, San Diego, UC-Santa Barbara, Washington, Kansas, Texas A&M, Eastern Illinois, Butler and more.
The biggest problem facing the Dans is the lack of housing for the 30 or more players who will play in Danville this summer. Cooke said she needs about 10 more “host families” to open their homes to the college athletes.
“The players, they come from outstanding schools, and we wouldn’t want to disappoint their coaches and say, we’re sorry, we can’t take your kids after all. And we don’t want to disappoint their parents who are sending them (mainly freshmen and sophomores) to a place
they don’t know, with people they don’t know,” Cooke said. “If the community wants the Dans back, I’m counting on them to step up.”
Ideally, she said, host families would live within 20 or 30 minutes of Danville Stadium in Vermilion County or western Indiana.
Beyond that, the Dans and the stadium are ready for 30 home games in a 68-day span, including a Brooklyn Dodgers/Jackie Robinson Night on June 20 (Robinson and the Dodgers played the Danville Dodgers at the stadium on June 20, 1947) and a 75th anniversary celebration on July 24.
The stadium’s wooden exterior is undergoing a $295,000 face-lift approved by the Danville City Council in February that includes a new skin of treated plywood, insulation material and concrete board. Soon, it will be painted the same dark green the stadium has sported for decades.
“We just had the entire stadium, upstairs and downstairs, every room, everything, power washed,” Cooke said. “Even the dugouts. Sterilized with soap and bleach and all those things. We’ve also had a company supply us with sprayers and liquids so people can sterilize everything before games. We’ll even be spraying helmets and baseballs. It’s a lot of extra work, but we’re happy to do it. There’s a lot more now that will be happening behind the scenes.”
Stadium crowds will initially be limited to
60 percent capacity, which shouldn’t be a problem in a stadium that has seated more than 6,000.
“At this point, if you’ve had your shot, you don’t have to do anything,” Cooke said. “There’s still a question about masks, but I can tell you that we’re not going to ask people to show us their (vaccination) cards and we’re not going to mandate that they wear their masks. We’re going to count on people, if they haven’t had their shot, to wear a mask and stay away at least 6 feet from other people.
“But we’re not in the business to police them. If you’re not comfortable with who you are sitting by, go away from them. That’s how we’re going to handle it. If there’s a new mandate and the (COVID) numbers go up, we’ll change that, certainly. We’re going to do the best that we can do to see what the health department says and get life a little bit back to normal.
“I think we’re all tired of not being able to live like we did.”
