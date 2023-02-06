For years, accidents and congestion plagued the ever-busier intersection in downtown Champaign where University Avenue and Chester Street merged at the same grade with the Illinois Central Railroad and Illinois Traction System interurban tracks.
Crack-ups, some serious, were frequent.
The active railroad tracks — where, by one estimate, more than 100 trains passed daily — not only stranded cars and pedestrians but also kept firetrucks and police from swiftly getting to the east side of Champaign.
“It has been recognized by the residents of this city for many years that the grade crossings carrying the traffic they do are a serious menace to life and limb, an impediment to traffic and are much worse with the increase in travel, both on the railroad and on the streets,” said members of the Champaign Rotary Club.
In October 1922, the local chamber of commerce appointed three of the city’s biggest movers and shakers — Wolf Lewis of the Lewis & Co. Department Store, attorney Oliver Beard Dobbins and banker N.M. Harris — to negotiate with Illinois Central officials in Chicago on needed public improvements.
Suddenly, on Jan. 28, 1923 — a little more than 100 years ago — The News-Gazette reported a breakthrough: The IC was willing to invest more than $500,000 (close to $9 million in today’s dollars) in a plan to elevate its tracks through the city, erect a new passenger depot and develop underpasses, or subways, at Springfield and University avenues.
Up to that time, the only way to avoid lengthy railroad delays in Champaign was to use the underpasses at Washington, Logan and Green streets, or one outside of the city limits adjacent to St. Mary’s Cemetery.
“We are very anxious to give Champaign adequate depot facilities. Our main thought on our entire system is service,” said IC Vice President C.M. Kittle. “There is no city on our main line which we are more anxious to serve and please than the city of Champaign.” Champaign was the busiest passenger stop on the main line between Chicago and Memphis, Tenn.
First, though, the IC had to work out details of the project with the city and the Illinois Traction System. Everyone had to chip in a considerable sum. The city’s involvement required voter approval of a bond issue.
By March 20, the city council — after a supposed 18-hour-long meeting — gave its blessing to the plan. By then, it had expanded to include a pedestrian underpass at Main Street, improvements to the structures at Green, Washington and Logan, and new underpasses at University and Springfield but also at Chester Street and the planned Hessel Boulevard, near to where the new University of Illinois Memorial Stadium was under construction. Cost to the ITS would be $35,000 (about $620,000 today). And a public vote was set for April 24 on the city’s $185,000 bond issue ($3.3 million today).
The project had no bigger booster than D.W. Stevick, publisher of The News-Gazette. He wrote several editorials and “news stories” endorsing the plan before the public vote.
“Officials of the Illinois Central, this community will be proud of the new depot and subways and will soon give you permission to make the dirt fly,” he wrote in a front-page story.
He calculated the cost of the project to each resident of Champaign at 57 cents a year for the next 20 years.
“For a reason, and in all probability a selfish one, certain individuals are against this greatest local improvement of all time that Champaign now has the opportunity to obtain,” he wrote in front-page editorial in April. “The great Illinois Central improvement is Champaign’s golden opportunity. The subways at University Avenue will represent a saving of far more money, in time saved to pedestrians and traffic alone, in a month, than the entire cost of the city’s share per year.”
The E.V. Kirby Ford dealership in Urbana paid for an ad endorsing the bond issue, as did the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
“Most everyone knows of the tremendous good that will come to the community when these subways have been completed,” said the Kiwanis Club ad. “Everyone knows that they will cause Champaign to spring forward as an enterprising and progressive city.”
The vote wasn’t close. It passed by nearly 6-to-1, 2,330 for to just 411 against.
“The answer was given quickly and decisively,” Stevick said in another editorial a day after the vote. “In effect, that answer was, ‘Illinois Central, Champaign is ready — Let’s Go.’”
Within days, work on the project began. The News-Gazette reported that dirt needed to build up the berm on which the newly elevated tracks would rest was being excavated in Paxton — where a troublesome 2-mile-long, 0.6 percent grade was being halved — and from the newly dug viaducts in Champaign. In most places, the railroad tracks through Champaign were being raised 9 to 10 feet. Other stories noted that “hundreds” of Black workers from the South were coming to the city daily for construction jobs.
When the project was completed 16 months later in August 1924 — about three months before 67,886 fans attended the Dedication Day football game at Memorial Stadium — the Urbana Daily Courier’s headline was, “Champaign’s Greatest Day.” And Stevick wrote, “There is no city in the state of Illinois that has greater possibilities for expansion than Champaign. The Illinois Central Railroad has much to do with it. The great University of Illinois is of tremendous help. The hundreds of thousands of acres of the most valuable land in the world is the foundation for it all.”
The entire project, the IC calculated, cost about $2 million — or about $35.5 million in 2023 dollars.
Now, almost 100 years later, the village of Savoy hopes to build a similar underpass at the old IC tracks about 3.5 miles south of downtown Champaign. The latest cost estimate: $40 million.