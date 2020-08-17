It probably seemed like a good idea at the time.
After all, it was an era when it seemed there was nothing that humans couldn’t do, nothing that couldn’t be tamed or overcome.
Eliminate polio? Check. Send a human into outer space? Yep. End a world war with one bomb? Check. Control a frequently flooded river and create recreational and economic development opportunities at the same time? Can do.
So when it came time in May 1963 to begin construction of the 12,000-acre Lake Shelbyville in central Illinois, it called for more than a run-of-the-mill ribbon-cutting. This had to be much bigger.
The Army demolition team that planned to blow up tons of dirt and rock and timber wanted to simulate a nuclear explosion, complete with a mushroom cloud rising over rural Shelby County, about 70 miles southwest of Champaign-Urbana.
“Strong winds prevented the explosion’s smoke from making a hoped-for mushroom cloud, but the ending was anticlimactic to a day Gov. Otto Kerner said is history in the making,” the Decatur Herald reported.
Indeed, that blast on May 4, 1963, was the culmination of an effort that had begun in 1938 — later interrupted by World War II — to persuade the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do some of the flood control and dam building it had been doing in the South for decades.
“I have been close to this project for five years, and I can’t imagine what it will be like 10 years from now,” an enthusiastic Shelbyville Mayor William LeCrone told the Chicago Tribune in 1966.
By 1970, humans had tamed part of the 325-mile-long Kaskaskia River, built a large, impressive dam at the east entrance to Shelbyville and sowed hopes for more population, more economic development and more recreational opportunities.
“We have in the past attempted to bring industry to rural Illinois, and frankly, we have not succeeded,” U.S. Rep. George Shipley, D-Olney, said at the time. “This area now has what it needs to attract industry — water and waste disposal.”
Another Illinois governor, Richard Ogilvie, said at dedication ceremonies in September 1970 that the lake represented “the will of free man, freely hired and freely committed to build without destroying.”
“Man has always been a creator and a destroyer,” Ogilvie claimed. “Lake Shelbyville represents a victory for man the builder.”
There had been plans this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man’s triumph over the wild Kaskaskia with festivities at and around Lake Shelbyville. But COVID-19 — an unassailable reminder that there are still things that humans can’t immediately overpower — spiked that. For now, the only celebration is a fireworks display, originally planned for the Fourth of July, that will be fired off Sept. 12, said Freddie Fry, director of the Shelby County Office of Tourism.
Meanwhile, Lake Shelbyville today offers, just as Kerner said in 1963, “staggering recreational facilities” including fishing, boating, swimming, camping and hiking, as well as a golf course and other lodging options.
But some of those other visions of 60 or so years ago have yet to materialize.
The hoped-for industrial development hasn’t occurred. The population of Shelbyville — which officials expected to swell from 4,800 in 1967 to 6,800 or more within 15 years — has dropped to 4,495, according to 2019 estimates. And the state-supported Eagle Creek Resort, which opened on Lake Shelbyville in 1989 with grand visions, was burned to the ground last year. It was ordered closed after a mold infestation in 2009 and never reopened.
Still, an estimated 4 million tourists visit the lake in a typical year. And even in this atypical year, Fry said the campgrounds are full and motels and lodges have been busy since coronavirus-related restrictions were lifted in June.
“The traffic on our website picked up so much that we exceeded our bandwidth and crashed,” she said. “It was crazy, but we were thrilled because that meant that people were ready to get out again.”
And just think what might happen when humans tame the coronavirus.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.