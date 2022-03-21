March 28 is the 100th anniversary of the start of radio on campus — the day that the University of Illinois was awarded a license to operate radio station WRM.
According to newspaper accounts at that time, WRM operated for 30 minutes every Thursday night, offering “short talks by prominent people on the campus, and university announcements.”
Eventually, it was hoped, equipment would be installed to provide broadcasts of symphonies, stage productions and band concerts.
But for a few years, WRM remained a small operation without a permanent home or staff, with primitive equipment and an uncertain future.
That changed on April 14, 1925, when UI President David Kinley received a telegram from Chicago businessman Boetius H. Sullivan, who said he wanted to honor the memory of his father.
“On this the fifth anniversary of the death of my beloved father Roger C. Sullivan I respectfully tender to the University of Illinois the endowment of a radio broadcasting station to be used as a means of educational aid to boys and girls of the state of Illinois to which my father was so endeared in the hope that appropriate action may be taken for the acceptance of this endowment by the institution of which you are the head,” the telegram read.
A day later, even before Sullivan could meet with UI officials, a story appeared in the Chicago Tribune about the radio-station donation, along with details of a similar gift to the University of Notre Dame. More publicity dotted Illinois newspapers, as well as those in New York, Indiana, Wisconsin, California and Florida.
“Mr. Sullivan’s gift, if used wisely, has unlimited possibilities for making Illinois a state university that receives not only all students coming to the campus but is reaching out to the campus to all the people of the state,” wrote the Daily Illini.
“His son could have pleased his distinguished father no more than in doing what he has done for education of the youth of Chicago and vicinity,” gushed the Rock Island Argus.
Roger C. Sullivan had been the kingmaker of the powerful Illinois Democratic Party, the Michael Madigan of his time.
“For a quarter of a century,” wrote the New York Times after his death, “he was a dominant factor in the state party, and for the last dozen years, he was a national figure in politics, due largely to the advertising he got from the attacks on William Jennings Bryan, until recently his archenemy.”
President Woodrow Wilson owed his nomination in 1912 to Roger Sullivan “more than to other human agency,” the Times wrote.
Roger Sullivan never attended college, let alone graduated from the University of Illinois or Notre Dame. He was born in Belvidere, moved to Chicago at the age of 18 and worked as an apprentice machinist in railroad shops making $1.25 a day. Somehow, at the time of his death at age 59, Roger Sullivan was worth an estimated $8 million (about $117 million in today’s dollars).
He amassed his fortune by establishing a gas company in Chicago, using his political influence to have it awarded a franchise to operate in the city and then undercut the prices of the larger gas utility in the city, Peoples Gas. That company eventually tired of the competition, merged with Sullivan’s Ogden Gas Co. and made him a fortune. He invested some of that money into the Sawyer Biscuit Co., from which his family made millions more after its merger in 1927.
The university had no misgivings about accepting Boetius Sullivan’s offer of a radio station in memorial to his father in 1925 — but it should have.
Kinley telegraphed Boetius Sullivan, who had been hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment, saying he hoped to meet him soon and that “I thank you for the trustees, faculty and students of the university.”
Within days, a deed of gift was drawn up in which Boetius Sullivan agreed to establish a $100,000 endowment fund (about $1.62 million today) to build, equip, operate, maintain and improve a radio station on the Urbana campus.
It was to be known as “the Roger C. Sullivan Memorial Radio Station” and would have the call letters WILL.
By 1926, WRM had a new building and transmission towers on land that had been the home of Illinois football before the team’s recent move to Memorial Stadium. It was paid for with money from Boetius Sullivan.
But that was the end of his generosity. Within a year, he had withdrawn his promise of a $100,000 gift. In a June 1926 letter to UI Board of Trustees President Merle Trees, he wrote “that owing to unforeseen circumstances I greatly regretted that it will be impossible for me to establish a fund for the maintenance of the radio broadcasting station which I have given to the University of Illinois.”
The situation was as embarrassing to the UI as it was to Sullivan.
Kinley wrote to Trees that the university should continue work on building the radio station anyway.
“I am inclined to think that there would be more ground for criticism of the university if we were to stop operations than would be the case if we finished the building and then let it be known that we are unable to operate because of the failure of the promised endowment,” the UI president wrote. “For I think that in due time, a public statement should be made of the situation.”
A public statement never was made. In fact, WILL continued to call itself “the Roger C. Sullivan radio station” into the 1940s.
In 1926 and 1927, the UI comptroller’s annual reports noted entries of $13,000 and $1,000 to the “Sullivan Radio Station Building.” There were no entries after that.
Boetius Sullivan’s headline-making donation turned out to be $14,000, or about $227,000 today.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.