The first thing you notice is the elevation.
Here in this, the famously flattest county in Illinois, is a wondrously high spot on the prairie. The moraine north of Newman in Douglas County and south of Broadlands in Champaign County is a gift left by the glaciers that moved down from Wisconsin and beyond millions of years ago. Locally, the high spot is and long has been known simply as The Ridge. It is 60 to 70 feet higher than the surrounding farmland, offering an unusually broad vista for these plains.
On summer days like these, a lush green carpet of crops extends down from The Ridge to Newman, interrupted only by an occasional oddly placed tree or the dozens of wind turbines added in recent years.
Even they can’t detract from an appreciation for the high ground that brought a group of Hoosiers to this spot where they were delighted they wouldn’t have to slog through swampy lands or cut down trees.
Their arrival predated the formation of Douglas County (1859) by six years, as well as most other villages in the county.
Not much later, C.M. Culbertson, a wealthy Chicago meatpacker, bought much of the land north of Newman, in the area of The Ridge, and in southern Champaign County. At one time, it was said he owned more than 2,300 acres and used much of it to raise Hereford cattle.
But Jonathan Coolley, one of those pioneers from Indiana, owned the most prized land on The Ridge and used some of it to establish the Fairfield Cemetery. A year later, in 1855, Coolley, a minister of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, organized a small congregation. Fourteen years later, a modest house of worship, the Fairfield Chapel, was erected on the site at a cost of $4,000.
The church building, mostly unused now but at 154 years one of the oldest structures in Douglas County, is the second thing you notice. It is a classic country church building, featuring a steeple and shutters, with a simple wood construction.
“The church is really neat,” said Kim McGee, a mostly retired local banker who is active in the local historical museum and is a member of the board that maintains the spacious cemetery adjacent to the church. “It has electric lights and a furnace, but if you walked inside and looked around, it is pretty much unchanged from the way it’s always been.”
It’s believed that regular services haven’t been held in the church since it was discontinued as an active organization in 1919. But Memorial Day rites are held every year, McGee said.
“That has always been a big thing because the people around here were always proud of the fact that they were celebrating Decoration Day out there before it became a national holiday,” he said. “We have that, and periodically there’s a funeral, and even more rare, we have a wedding.”
The third thing you notice is the 3-foot-high, handcrafted wall that nearly encircles the entire cemetery. It is made mostly of rocks that local farmers found on their land, brought to the moraine by the prehistoric glacier.
Local histories and newspaper accounts disagree on many details about the wall, including who built it and when. There’s a general agreement that it was built in the early 1920s and that the builder was a Scottish artisan. One account — including one on a plaque at an entrance to the cemetery — said that his name was Martin Walsh. Others say his name was “Mr. McIntosh.”
“My family, they never talked much about it except that it was said there was a call for everybody in the neighborhood to gather stones to build it,” McGee said. “I know that the farmers all around brought rock so the guy who built it had raw material. That plaque said it was Martin Walsh, but a write-up in the Newman centennial book in 1957 said his name was McIntosh. I don’t understand what happened, so I’m not sure who really built it.”
One possible hint could be a virtually identical wall — although deteriorating — built around a large estate about 3 miles west of Indianola. One newspaper story said Walsh was living in Danville when he built the wall. Given the proximity of Indianola to Danville (about 18 miles, and another 18 miles to Newman), that may be the real story. Or not.
By one account, the wall took two years to build at a cost of $1,600. When it was reconditioned about 60 years later, the cost was $30,000. McGee said parts of the wall are degrading anew.
“It’s breaking down now. The repairs didn’t last as long as the original wall did,” he said. “It’s going to need constant repair to keep it up. We may be able to do only sections at a time.”
The cemetery board is appealing for donations to maintain the century-old wall, he said.
Buried within the broad, hilly expanse surrounded by those handwrought walls are hundreds of onetime Newman-area residents, but also many others.
There’s Warren Nyer, who as a young undergraduate student at the University of Chicago worked with Enrico Fermi and was there when the first self-sustaining, controlled nuclear reaction took place under the stands at Chicago’s Stagg Field. Nyer later worked with J. Robert Oppenheimer on the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, N.M. He is buried at Fairfield Cemetery with his wife, Henrietta.
There’s George W. Smith, a former slave who worked as a Union scout during the Civil War. He moved to the Broadlands area in Champaign County around 1876 and eventually amassed nearly 450 acres. By one account, Smith was the wealthiest Black man in Illinois when he died in 1911.
There’s James Jackson, who died in 1901, even after fighting in the Mexican-American War in 1846-47. He’s buried nearby both of his wives, one who died in 1873 and another who was reputed to have been the last surviving wife of a Mexican-American War veteran.
Also in the cemetery are dozens of farmers and family members who dug up, hauled away and donated the colorful glacier rocks that make up the wall around the cemetery on The Ridge.