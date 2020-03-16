Katherine Kennard’s brief life seems to have been a series of frustrations, ending tragically outside the Chicago hotel where, as a delegate to the first meeting of the League of Women Voters, she was struck by a car.
The Champaign woman had decided on Feb. 18, 1920, to attend what newspapers referred to as the woman’s suffrage convention. She arrived in Chicago around 6 p.m. that evening and two hours later, stepped off a sidewalk outside the Congress Hotel (now the Congress Plaza Hotel) into traffic on Michigan Avenue, where she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died during surgery to amputate her legs.
The 35-year-old advocate of women’s rights passed away six months before the adoption of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
That wasn’t the only disappointment in her life.
Her frequent correspondence with Charles H. Shamel, a fellow member of the University of Illinois Class of 1890, portrays her as a would-be political operator, adopting various causes, dropping the names of prominent Illinoisans and trying to persuade Shamel to run for the UI Board of Trustees as a springboard to greater office. Shamel, a prominent lawyer, would have none of it.
Likewise, her efforts to persuade the UI to adopt coursework in domestic science, or home economics, were thwarted.
And as her obituary noted, Kennard was a proponent of contemporary progressive policies, including the initiative and referendum, and the single tax, a reform idea aimed at millionaires who amassed large parcels of land.
Her letters to Shamel, which are preserved in the UI archives, include references to Joseph Fels, a wealthy laundry soap manufacturer (Fels-Naptha) who was quoted in a 1911 New York Times story as saying that all millionaires get their wealth by legalized theft.
“Get the land near a growing city and hold it until someone wants it. Then make them pay all that the tariff will stand,” he said.
Kennard’s obituary in The News-Gazette noted that the single tax idea “was not favorably received ... and Miss Kennard devoted her entire life to furthering that work.”
Kennard was the only daughter in a prominent Champaign family headed by G.W. Kennard, a Civil War officer who had arrived here in 1859 and opened a general store at Main and Neil streets known as The Boston Store. After the war, he served as county treasurer and operated a floor mill on the site of what is now the Illinois Traction building.
In the final indignity suffered by Katherine Kennard, a story about the Kennard family in the 1952 centennial edition of The News-Gazette mentioned all three sons of G.W. and Laura Kennard but not their only daughter.
Sanders vs. Biden
One of the few things to watch for in Tuesday’s primary election results in Champaign County is how well Sen. Bernie Sanders does in what is essentially a two-person race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Four years ago, Sanders walloped Hillary Clinton in Champaign County by a 2-to-1 margin, 66.4 percent to 33.2 percent.
Statewide, Clinton defeated Sanders 50.5 percent to 48.6 percent. Clinton won only about a quarter of the counties in Illinois, but she won many of the big ones: Cook, Lake, St. Clair, Rock Island, Adams, Macon and Vermilion.
If Sanders can’t repeat his success in Champaign County, with its high percentage of young voters, you’ll know he’s toast.
Updated contributions
Congressional candidates had to file updated, pre-primary-election campaign disclosure reports by early March, and for the most part, they did. Only Darren Duncan, a Republican candidate from Vermilion County in the 15th Congressional District, failed to do so, according to the Federal Election Commission.
In the 13th District that includes Champaign-Urbana, Democratic challenger Betsy Londrigan of Springfield re-ported having $1.33 million in her campaign fund on Feb. 26, a slight advantage over incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville. Davis reported having $1.25 million in his fund.
A third candidate, Stefanie Smith of Urbana, who is challenging Londrigan in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, reported having $202. She had raised $11,770 through Feb. 26.
Londrigan has raised $1.73 million so far in this election cycle, of which $1.47 million came from contributions from individuals and $257,580 came from political action committees.
Davis has raised $2.1 million so far this cycle, of which $639,467 came from individuals and $1.46 million came from PACs.
In the 15th District, Republican Mary Miller of Oakland reported total receipts of $277,708, although Duncan had reported in January that he had raised $207,185 through Dec. 31. Most of Duncan’s money, though, was a $175,000 loan the candidate made to his campaign.
Nearly all of Miller’s money came from individuals ($263,708), with $14,000 from PACs.
Much of her individual contributions came through the House Freedom Fund, an organization headed by Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina that serves as a conduit for fundraising for conservative Republican candidates. Miller received $96,762 in individual contributions through the House Freedom Fund.
She also reported $14,000 in PAC contributions — $10,000 from E-PAC, a group affiliated with Rep. Elise Stefanik of Glen Falls, N.Y.; $3,000 from Enterprise Holdings Inc. of St. Louis and $1,000 from the CMR PAC, affiliated with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state.
The other contenders in the 15th District — Republicans and Democrats — were far behind Miller and Duncan.
Republican Dr. Charles Ellington of Camargo reported nearly $17,000 in contributions. Republican Kerry Wolff of Altamont reported about $11,000 in contributions.
Among Democrats, the leading fundraisers in the overwhelmingly Republican district were Craig Morton of Salem with $8,100 and Kevin Gaither of Charleston with $5,245.