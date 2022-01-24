Tom Kacich | Thinking through Urbana's new fire stations
URBANA — It’s been 50 years since the city of Urbana built a fire station, and city officials are learning how much times have changed in the interim.
The city is embarking on a plan to replace its fire substations on Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue, probably simultaneously, and to incorporate research, science and technology that didn’t exist a half-century ago.
Aldermen will vote Monday on a proposal to spend $905,000 for a 5.5-acre plot across Philo Road from the existing fire station that opened in December 1968. Under the proposal, the land would continue to be the home of the Sola Gratia community farm this year but would be available for construction in 2023. Sola Gratia would buy a larger plot adjacent to the nearby Eagle Ridge subdivision and make that its permanent farm.
The city has already bought land adjacent to the North Lincoln Avenue fire station to replace the facility that opened in October 1972.
Urbana’s recent Facilities Project Book deemed both structures “poor” and said that “unsafe and unenjoyable working conditions impact employee morale.” A 2020 study by the architectural firm Cannon Design said both fire stations “are past their useful life.”
“It really doesn’t make sense to invest in those buildings rather than building something new that is more suited to larger vehicles and to allow for storage,” said City Administrator Carol Mitten. “Each of those buildings is a two-bay station, and I think we’re going to look seriously at a three-bay station. Further, they’re not designed for men and women to live together, and that needs to change.”
A female firefighter is expected to join the Urbana staff later this winter.
But fire station design today is much more than square footage and construction materials, Mitten said.
“There are so many features that can be designed in that it’s really amazing,” she said. “There’s now an opportunity to incorporate all the best practices into these new facilities, and we’re going to take advantage of that.”
Fifty years ago, said Urbana Deputy Fire Chief Demond Dade, an engine station consisted of two men. Now, it’s at least three firefighters.
Another reason for new stations, he said, “is that rigs are bigger than they used to be, so now we’re in a situation where it’s just a matter of inches (of clearance) when you’re backing into the station. Having bigger doors and a drive-through design will make it more efficient for us. Backing those rigs in is where we have most of our instances of accidents.”
New fire stations are zoned so that hazardous chemicals found at fire scenes don’t make it into living quarters, he said.
“A lot of us a long time ago, before there was much science and study and research, it used to be that heart attacks and strokes were the big causes of death among firefighters,” said Dade, who has been in the profession for 23 years. “Now, it’s cancers. The older firefighters fought fires where the combustibles were regular products. Now, all the foams and chemicals that are used in construction burn hotter, and they release way more toxic gases.
“Those things get into our gear and onto our trucks and into the station. A lot of the new stations are built with that in mind, so we have transitional zones.”
They can be built so that gear can be cleaned and decontaminated in the bay and not brought into living quarters, Mitten said.
“There’s this recognition now that there are so many things from a health perspective that we have to appreciate,” she said.
Living quarters are designed to be more accommodating of the trauma that firefighters can experience, Dade said.
“Suicide rates have risen not just with firefighters, but with all first responders,” he said. “One of the things we’ve decided to add to our training, besides cancer awareness, is the mental-health aspect. Our members see horrific things over and over again. They see suicides, homicides, accidents. All of these things can plague the mind.
“So these (facility) designers consider that and incorporate quiet areas and where to put those areas. They consider how much light needs to come into the station as well as how much light needs to be omitted in other areas. They’ve put a lot of research into things we weren’t even thinking about or things we didn’t even ask for.”
Even the way firefighters are alerted to calls in the middle of the night has changed.
“It’s a more gradual way instead of things just blaring,” Dade said. “Jarring people repeatedly out of their sleep is not good for their health. The noise escalates and is followed by a voice in a monotone.”
All of these features and improvements will cost much more than the $2.2 million the city plugged in years ago as the “placeholder” for each of the stations, Mitten said.
The final cost will be determined by what the city council believes is necessary, she told members last week.
“We will come back with some scoping for you to decide what exactly you want these replacement stations to look like, how big you want them to be, what kind of ancillary facilities you want them to have,” she said. “This will be a work in progress, and this is the first piece of the work in progress.”
Dade praised the council and administration for the process used to plan the new stations.
“This has been a four-year process to listen, do the study, commit the resources and work on things in the budget so we could replace these buildings and do it in a proper manner so that the new ones will last at least 50 years, if not more,” he said.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.