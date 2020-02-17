Last week, President Donald Trump’s Education Department said it would open an investigation into whether two more universities, Harvard and Yale, had failed to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts and donations from foreign countries.
It’s part of an ongoing Education Department effort to get more than a dozen universities to fully report foreign donations of $250,000 or more, as required by the federal Higher Education Act.
So far, the University of Illinois-Urbana hasn’t been implicated in the Education Department efforts. Records show that since 2013, the Urbana campus has reported about $108 million in contracts and monetary gifts from foreign businesses, colleges and universities and governments. More on that later.
Earlier, the Education Department said it was investigating whether Rutgers, Cornell, Georgetown and Texas A&M were following the law after a number of other schools — including the University of Chicago, Boston University, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Colorado at Boulder, MIT, Penn and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center — acknowledged about $3.6 billion in previously unreported foreign gifts.
The department seemed particularly interested in university agreements with China, Qatar, Russia and Saudi Arabia, and whether those foreign governments and universities may be acting to steal proprietary research.
It’s all about openness and transparency, said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“Unfortunately, the more we dig, the more we find that too many are underreporting or not reporting at all,” DeVos said. “We will continue to hold colleges and universities accountable and work with them to ensure their reporting is full, accurate and transparent, as required by the law.”
That’s great. Most Americans are in favor of more openness in government, although the irony of the Trump administration calling for transparency is just too rich to ignore. You could call it selective transparency.
This is, after all, the gang that refuses to disclose how much money Trump’s business ventures are bringing in from foreign governments. His administration won’t provide detailed information on the cost to the federal government of his travel to his various resort properties.
Yes, the president deserves vacations and breaks, but his businesses shouldn’t be making exorbitant profits from his trips, along with those of his aides and Secret Service coverage. And we’re still waiting to see his tax returns to determine if he may have conflicts.
It’s not that Trump can’t be trusted, but he really can’t be trusted. This is the man who even fudges his State of the Union address.
Earlier this month, he told the story of a little Philadelphia girl who he claimed was “trapped in a failing government” school (aka a public school) and finally able to get a scholarship to attend the school of her choice. It turns out, however, that the girl has been attending a charter school since last September.
In another case, he cited a formerly homeless man who he said was able to get a job in one of the vastly overrated “opportunity zones” created by Trump’s 2017 tax-cut bill. But the man, who does have a job and is no longer homeless, nonetheless has never worked within an opportunity zone.
So while we’re holding colleges and universities accountable and demanding transparency, shouldn’t we expect the same from the head of state?
Now, about those nearly 150 gifts and contracts involving foreign sources that the UI has accepted since 2013:
— The university reported contracts with businesses and universities in Singapore, Japan, England, China, Israel, Malaysia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Qatar, India, Afghanistan, Mexico and the United Nations since 2014.
— The biggest were for $19.5 million and $6 million with Zhejiang University in China. The two universities formed a joint engineering institute in 2015.
— The Russia-related contract was in 2018 and was worth about $300,000 with Evrogen JSC, which describes itself as an innovation-driven company that “invents, develops and offers novel technologies and means in the field of molecular and cell biology.”
— The UI reported two separate contracts with Qatar University. The Qatar University College of Medicine says the UI is one of its international partners.
— Two separate contracts were reported with the King Abdullah University of Science in Saudi Arabia.
— The contracts in China also include agreements with Huawei Technologies (the company charged last week by the Department of Justice with misappropriating trade secrets from U.S. companies), Jiangsu Industrial Technology, Nanjiing Nuoyan Medical Devices Co. (a company that manufactures surgical equipment), the Agricultural Bank of China, the Industrial Commercial Bank of China and the China FAW Group Import (a state-owned auto manufacturer).
— Among the monetary gifts the UI reported were $2 million from Nanjing Nuoyan Medical Devices Co. in China, several million dollars from Kyushu University in Japan, $400,000 from the Japan Corn Starch Co., almost $513,000 from the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel, $345,000 from the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines, more than $1 million from the Economic and Social Research Council in England, more than $1 million from the CRRC Industrial Institute (a state-owned railway stock manufacturer in China) and $500,000 from Jorge P. Lemann of Brazil, who is described as the 37th richest person in the world, and is the controlling shareholder of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer.
Rodney Davis and the ERA
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was one of only five Republicans in the House to vote last week to extend the deadline to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
The measure cleared the House, 232-183. But it also must pass the Republican-controlled Senate, whose leaders have said they do not intend to take it up.
The amendment must also overcome likely legal challenges since it failed to win ratification from two-thirds of the states before a June 1982 deadline set by Congress.
In the mostly party-line vote last week, Davis and four other Republican men joined 227 Democrats in favor of extending the deadline. None of the 13 Republican women in the House voted to extend the deadline.
Davis spokeswoman Ashley Phelps said the congressman voted for the extension “because he believes it’s a states’ rights issue and it’s consistent with his other votes for equal pay, the Violence Against Women Act and his amendment to prevent the disproportionate discrimination of older women in the workforce.”
Davis’ congressional district includes Champaign-Urbana.