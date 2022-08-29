Welcome to Champaign-Urbana, all you wonderful newbies. You’re going to love this place, even in January when it’s cold, dark and windy. That’s why we have college basketball. Here’s a short test to help you get acquainted to your new home.
1. Champaign and Urbana have been separate towns since 1855, when the post office designated the depot along the Illinois Central Railroad as “West Urbana.” Has there ever been an effort to merge the two cities?
a. No one has ever suggested that.
b. Yes, in 1860, but it failed.
c. Yes, in 1953 and 1980, but both votes failed.
d. No, merger advocates never could agree on a name for the consolidated town.
2. What was the University of Illinois’ original name?
a. Central Illinois University
b. Lincoln State University
c. Illinois Industrial University
d. Illinois Agricultural University
3. Why is Lincoln Hall named after Lincoln?
a. Abraham Lincoln dedicated the building during his first term in office.
b. A Lincoln descendant donated $1.5 million toward its construction.
c. Lincoln delivered a campaign speech on the site in 1860.
d. The Illinois Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the project in 1909 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the assassinated president’s birth.
4. Since 2000, which Big Ten football team has had the most seasons with the worst record in the conference?
a. Ohio State
b. Rutgers
c. Illinois
d. Indiana
5. About 54 percent of University of Illinois students last fall were from Illinois. Which state provides the next largest share of students?
a. Indiana
b. Missouri
c. Iowa
d. California
6. In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump got more than 60 percent of the vote in eight counties that surround Champaign County. What percentage of the vote did he receive in Champaign County?
a. 73 percent
b. 37 percent
c. 59 percent
d. 49 percent
7. In 2018, what was the top employer in the city of Champaign?
a. Champaign school district
b. Carle Health
c. Kraft Heinz
d. University of Illinois
8. Who was the last sitting president to visit Champaign-Urbana?
a. Abraham Lincoln
b. Barack Obama
c. Joe Biden
d. Bill Clinton
9. What percentage of UI students in the fall 2021 semester were considered foreign-born?
a. 11.1
b. 8.9
c. 29.8
d. 20.4
10. What has been the range in temperatures in Champaign-Urbana in the last year?
a. 99 to -10
b. 99 to -2
c. 94 to -8
d. 94 to zero
11. How much did spending on UI athletics increase from 2005 to 2020?
a. By 20 percent to $58 million.
b. By more than 40 percent to $68 million.
c. By 50 percent to $75 million.
d. By more than 100 percent from $41.4 million to $85.3 million.
12. What is the largest single taxpayer in Champaign-Urbana?
a. Market Place Shopping Center
b. Kraft Heinz Foods
c. Green Street Realty
d. Campus Property Management
ANSWERS
1. c. Merger efforts failed both in 1953 and 1980, losing in both cities each time.
2. c. It was the Illinois Industrial University from 1868 to 1885.
3. d. Lincoln died before the UI was created. Lincoln Hall was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth.
4. d. Indiana had the league’s worst record for seven of those seasons. Illinois is second with five seasons in the basement.
5. d. California was No. 2 in UI enrollment, with 4.6 percent of the student body. Texas was third with 1.3 percent.
6. b. Trump got 36.9 percent of the vote in Champaign County.
7. d. The UI was Champaign’s No. 1 employer at 32 percent. The Champaign school district was next at 3.8 percent.
8. d. Bill Clinton, 1998. Obama visited in 2018, after he left office, and Biden visited in 2015, when he was vice president.
9. d. 20.4 percent of UI students are considered foreign-born. China ranked first (5,411), followed by India (2,394) and South Korea (916).
10. b. 99 (July 6) to -2 (Jan. 26).
11. d. UI athletic spending more than doubled in that 15-year period.
12. c. Green Street Realty, with $47 million worth of property in Champaign and $8.7 million in Urbana.