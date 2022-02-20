When was the last time you wrote or received a letter in the mail? I don’t mean a bill, an ad about a new local dentist, your AARP magazine, a solicitation for a Medicare advantage plan, a reminder from your favorite charities about year-end giving or something that resembled personal mail addressed to “Occupant” or “Resident.”
Can you recall the last time you received something handwritten (or typed) that was specifically written for you, conveyed something newsworthy and was signed by a friend or family member you care about?
When you’re a little kid, friendship is not typically about shared interests as it is for adults. Kid friendships are all about proximity. Susie was my elementary school best friend; she lived on my block, and most anytime, I could walk down the street and play.
We didn’t have “play dates” back then as kids have today. When my kids were growing up, there were very few kids in our neighborhood, so we scheduled play dates with various pals they knew from school; that was in the 1980s.
Joanne and I have been friends essentially since birth. Her parents and mine were best friends. Our families got together often; thus, by default, Joanne and I were friends.
Joanne’s family moved from Chicago to Los Angeles when she and I were just 4 years old. Our family took several road trips out west when I was a kid; Los Angeles was usually on our route.
In first grade, Joanne and I each learned how to print and decided we should become pen pals. How excited I was when a letter from Joanne would arrive at our house, addressed specifically to me.
I don’t remember how often we wrote, or the content of the letters, but it sure was fun to have my very own pen pal.
We both learned cursive in third grade. Our hand-printed letters morphed into handwritten letters in cursive; the content of our letters matured, as did we.
Being a curious soul, I searched online to see if cursive is still even taught in schools. In a 2020 report, I learned that 21 states, including Illinois, still require cursive writing as part of the public school curriculum. Personally, as an occupational therapist (retired), I’m a proponent of cursive writing, as it helps develop skills such as hand-eye coordination, but I lack the motivation to lobby for bringing back cursive writing in schools in all states.
Bored with letters written in cursive, for a stretch of time, Joanne and I developed our own writing technique, which involved writing in a spiral. I don’t remember how we came up with this, and I’m disappointed that I didn’t save any of these old letters from pen pal Joanne.
During junior high and high school, I also had a pen pal Marie Christine who lived in Paris. This was exciting, of course, because I was learning French at school. But in my efforts to show off my prowess in linguistics, I may have translated something inappropriately, because Marie Christine stopped writing. I hope I didn’t cuss in French or write something inappropriate.
Joanne and I each married, and we kept the correspondence going. I rode a Greyhound bus when I was five months pregnant out to California to see Joanne. I’m not sure what prompted that visit at that particular time. It felt like I was running away from home. Maybe I was!
I remember once when she was visiting Chicago, I met her with my 1-year-old child in a baby stroller at Marshall Field’s downtown. I’m not at all into shopping, so I really don’t know why we chose that particular meeting spot, except that it was easy for each of us to get there.
Now, at nearly 70 years old, Joanne and I still correspond. As you might imagine, most of the communication between us is via yearly holiday letters, and also email. She’s somewhat active on Facebook, but I’m not.
Over the past nearly 20 years, I have six new pen pals: my grandchildren — though it seems I’m doing most of the letter writing. I often include an activity such as word puzzles or something to color; they sometimes send me some of their artwork or stories they have written.
Think of someone you care about — maybe an old friend — pick up a pen and write something to them. Whatever is going on in your life or theirs, it will likely bring joy.