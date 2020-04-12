What’s the benefit of ducking a big legal issue?
Interest groups on both sides of the gun-control debate waited in anticipation for a forthcoming ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the state’s Firearm Owners Identification Card law.
But instead of getting a substantive ruling, the high court punted — sending the case back to a White County trial judge for further review — and in the process, provoked Justice Lloyd Karmeier to issue a dissenting opinion that blasted the majority for irresponsibly ducking the issue.
While careful to note that he was “respectfully” disagreeing, Karmeier complained that “neither the parties nor the interests of justice will be served by this unexpected and pointless exercise.”
“The majority’s decision resolves this appeal based on an issue no one has raised, decides the issue through misapplication of principles we have no reason to discuss and remands the case to the circuit court for entry of an order that is clearly meritless and serves no purpose,” he wrote.
What could provoke such ire?
It’s one of those legal issues that eludes many laymen but makes all the difference in the world when getting to the core issue of a statute’s constitutionality.
The court’s 4-2 majority — led by Chief Justice Anne Burke — concluded it had no jurisdiction to rule on the constitutional issue because the trial judge, while going into great detail over the constitutional infirmity of the FOID statute, indicated he found a non-constitutional reason to dismiss the case against Vivian Brown, a rural Carmi woman.
Under current rules, trial judges are not to address the question of a statute’s constitutionality when not absolutely required, an admonition intended to maintain the “stability of the legal system.”
So when Judge Mark Stanley briefly opined that the FOID statute could not have been aimed at a personal residence, he was not questioning its constitutionality, but its reach. However, he went on at length about why the statute was unconstitutional “as applied” to Brown because it violated her Second Amendment right to possess a firearm in her residence for the purpose of self-defense.
Here are the facts of a curious case sparked by marital discord.
The opinion states that Brown’s estranged husband called the White County sheriff and falsely reported that Brown was shooting a firearm inside her house.
Authorities went to the residence and determined no shots had been fired. They also discovered a .22-caliber rifle that Brown acknowledged was hers and determined she did not possess a FOID card.
They filed a report with the state’s attorney, who, in an astounding display of bad judgment, filed criminal charges against the otherwise law-abiding Brown.
Her alleged crime? Failure to have a FOID card while possessing a firearm in her residence.
Her defense? The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which U.S. Supreme Court rulings have held gives individuals the right to possess a firearm within their homes for self-defense purposes.
The defense filed a motion to dismiss on constitutional grounds.
“... in my motion (I) haven’t argued that the government cannot regulate the possession of firearms, that they cannot require an FOID card; just that it’s unreasonable to require it when the firearm is only used for self-defense within the privacy and sanctity of your home,” argued defense lawyer David Sigale.
In ruling the statute unconstitutional as applied to Brown, Stanley explained his position in detail.
He also said that “as an alternative, if (the statute) is constitutional, it becomes obvious the Legislature did not intend the statute to apply in one’s own home due to the impossibility of compliance.”
Impossibility of compliance?
Illinois’ FOID law requires that anyone who acquires or possesses a firearm “without having in his or her possession” a FOID card has violated the law. Stanley said the legislature could not have intended to apply that rule to someone’s home, because no one possesses a FOID card all the time — like when taking a shower or sleeping. Because the law does not mandate “absurd” or “unjust” results, he said the Legislature could not have intended the FOID law to apply to a personal residence.
Brown, of course, didn’t have a FOID card at all. So the question was not whether she did or didn’t have it in her possession when deputies went to her house.
The funny thing about the court majority’s ruling is that all the parties to the litigation focused solely on the constitutional issue. The question of legislative intent precluding a ruling on constitutionality was not raised until the court’s majority did so in its opinion.
The court majority said the trial judge’s finding of unconstitutionality “was not necessary” to resolve the case and sent it back for further review.
Karmeier said that was silly, because “the circuit court will simply enter another order declaring the statute invalid, putting the parties in precisely the same position they are now.”
“Nothing will have been gained. Time will have been lost. Judicial resources will have been wasted. Defendant will remain in legal limbo,” he complained.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.