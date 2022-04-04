If it wasn’t already clear to Illinoisans that the Nov. 8 general election is drawing near, the behavior of the political class is a dead giveaway.
Like carnival barkers hawking their wares, the candidates are making sure to put the hay down where the goats can get it.
“Step right up, and get your tax cuts here,” goes the sales pitch.
From Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down to Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly, everyone has a plan to shower — well, make it appear to shower — taxpayers with tax dollars our quasi-bankrupt state suddenly doesn’t need.
Making the display even more stunning — the bearded woman has nothing on the ambitious politician — is that the battle for voters’ favor isn’t limited to Democrats and Republicans. It also features Pritzker and House Democrats versus Senate Democrats.
Pritzker opened the bidding in his February budget speech by proposing temporary sales and property tax cuts as well as a delay of an impending 2-cent gas tax increase.
Some called his proposals minuscule, driven by election-year cynicism. But Pritzker described them as inflation protection for beleaguered Illinoisans.
GOP legislators raised Pritzker by proposing a freeze on the sales tax on gasoline priced at over $2.65 per gallon.
(Illinois not only has a gasoline tax but is one of a handful of states to impose a sales tax on top of its gasoline tax. With prices over $4 a gallon, the levies quickly add up.)
Last week, Senate Democrats raised the stakes big time, nearly doubling Pritzker’s $1 billion proposal to $1.8 billion.
The legislature has scheduled an April 8 adjournment, so there will be a lot of wheeling and dealing between today and the weekend.
The Senate plan includes sending checks between $100 and $200 to taxpayers plus another $50 each for up to three dependents.
If approved, the checks would arrive shortly before the November election. Democratic supporters claimed that it’s a coincidence, but the timing and temporary nature of the proposed cuts speak volumes. It’s a temporary tax cut to deal with a temporary problem — the November election.
It matters not — at least not now — that Illinois has a myriad of financial problems. Politics always trumps policy here.
It will, of course, be back to reality after the election, and that could be a real bite.
In a February report on state finances, state budget analysts predicted that surprisingly strong revenue increases enjoyed in the current fiscal year will not continue in Fiscal Year 2023 — the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability estimated a $2.1 billion revenue drop.
In its March report, COFGA predicted the state will face severe budget challenges for the next three budget years.
It noted state finances improved enough that Illinois’ feeble bond ratings were upgraded “for the first time in two decades.”
But it warned the “state still has many issues to deal with before its fiscal house is in order.”
It said “unpaid pension liabilities still cast a long shadow over the state’s finances,” that it is “unknown how long this economic expansion will last and if the state has truly balanced its revenues and spending for the long term” and noted Illinois’ unemployment rate “still lags the country.”
It warned elected officials must be “diligent moving forward to continue to improve” Illinois’ fiscal standing.
Diligence, however, can wait until after November.