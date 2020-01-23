As a child, I remember my grandmother’s homemade election cake. Voting was a tradition in our household. My husband and I took our son, from babyhood on, to the voting booth, and he caught the habit.
Even in New York City, where many stay home because “my vote doesn’t count,” we voted. We kept that “muscle memory.” The Urbana Free Library recently prepared a list of elections won by one vote or tied. There have been many.
I hope that someday, election days will be national holidays. Meanwhile, the Champaign County Clerk’s Office makes it so easy with early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. Head online to champaigncountyclerk.com.
While you’re at it, please consider being an election judge. You will meet all sorts of interesting people, young and old, from diverse backgrounds. Champaign County wisely uses paper ballots, so your vote will be counted.
At the same time, voter suppression and electronic hacking are national issues requiring our careful monitoring.
The League of Women Voters (non-partisan) is planning mock elections in some schools, candidate forums, voter registration drives, and programs with local experts on such issues as tax reform. Go online to lwvchampaigncounty.org.
The General Primary is March 17 in Illinois. If you are 17 on or before that date, you may be able to vote; the same is true for the Nov. 3 election if you are 18.
And here is a recipe much like my Grandma Bass’: seriouseats.com/recipes/2011/11/election-cake-fannie-farmer-recipe.html.
BARBARA JONES
Urbana