This is a time of year when we busy ourselves trying to make everything perfect.
The perfect gift, the perfect meal, the perfect outfit.
We seek such things hoping they will last forever. But we know the truth.
In a short time, the toy we painstakingly searched for will go unused. The outfit will go back in the closet. Trees come down. Cards are tossed in the trash. Will it really matter in six months what we wore to a party, what gift we bought or received?
These holiday actions are like most things in life — temporary.
If we were perfectly honest with ourselves, we would admit that none of these activities really matter in the long run. Will it really matter five years from now what was the biggest box office hit? Or who won a big game?
The fleeting nature of most things should make us question their value. But there is someone this time of year that does matter. Someone who matters now and will continue to matter in the future.
Jesus.
It matters that he was born, that he died for us, and that he rose from the dead proving who he is. It mattered thousands of years ago, it will matter years from now, and it matters today.
So during this time of shopping and wrapping, I invite readers to learn about the one person who really does matter this Christmas and every other day of the year. And that will last forever.
WILLIAM SCHUH
Mahomet