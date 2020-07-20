Don’t forget to complete census
Are you willing to spend 10 minutes to gain 10 years of benefits for your village, township and county?
All readers have to do is fill out and return their census forms. The Champaign Regional Planning Commission figures that the difference amounts to $1,400/year for 10 years for each person who fails to get counted.
The federal government will be sending out $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years based on this year’s census forms. The only way your locale will get its fair share is if everyone is counted. The census numbers will also be used to determine how many seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The numbers are important. That is why the U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years. Those who want to do it online can do so at my2020census.gov.
Please take the time to be counted to make sure their communities get their fair share of the federal funds.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola