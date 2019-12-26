No money to spend? No problem!
Years ago, an ultimately unsuccessful candidate for governor spoke a hard truth about the limits under which governments at all levels operate.
“There are a lot of good ideas. But you can’t fund them all,” said Jim Ryan, a former state attorney general who ultimately lost the 2002 general election to Democrat Rod Blagojevich.
It should be obvious what it means. But there are a lot of people, including many in Springfield, who don’t understand. Ryan was referring to the fact that resources are always limited, requiring the governor and legislators to set priorities and make choices, sometimes tough ones.
That approach isn’t in vogue in Springfield these days. Our legislators will pass anything.
So it is that a new law taking effect in 2020 provides that every child born in Illinois will receive a $50 gift from the taxpayers that will be deposited in a “529 account” for savings and investment and can later be withdrawn tax-free if the proceeds are used for educational purposes.
The theory behind the bill is that the state will set an example of investing for a child’s future and that parents will follow that example by making further deposits.
It’s an attempt to give children born today a leg up in pursuing an advanced education years from now.
Here’s the problem: Illinois is broke. It passes a deficit budget year after year, and has many billions of dollars in unpaid debt and many, many more billions in public pension debts.
This program will cost Illinois an estimated $10 million a year, chump change in the context of the state’s roughly $40 billion budget. But it’s $10 million the state doesn’t have and cannot afford.
Still, legislators thought it was a good idea. Further, the $50 payment is just the camel’s nose under the tent. If proponents of the plan have their way, the payments will grow in size in future years.
The state’s lack of funds is just one problem with this legislation.
Giving $50 to every child means every child, the offspring of rich and poor alike. Illinois has more than its share of poverty, but it also has more than its share of wealth as well.
So why is Illinois doing this? Somebody in the legislature thought it was a good idea, and a majority, as is the custom there, forgot that it’s not prudent to spend money Illinois does not have.