With gas prices jumping up and down, tax increases can be hard to spot.
Much has changed in Illinois since July 1, 2019.
That’s when state legislators doubled the gas tax, raising it from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon and, in the process, producing a gusher of new revenue, an estimated $1.24 billion.
Since that August date, the architect of the gas tax increase — Chicago state Sen. Martin Sandoval — has resigned from the legislature, pleaded guilty to a series of corruption-related charges and agreed to testify for the government against his many partners in crime.
Illinois also has endured the coronavirus pandemic and consequent economic lockdown, which has reduced driving and caused gas tax revenues not to increase as much as expected.
Finally, there has been all the drama — protests, rioting, looting — stemming from the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
That’s a whirlwind of activity involving news of public corruption, public health and public discord.
One thing, however, remained the same.
Just as the state’s gas tax went up July 1, 2019, so, too, did it go up on July 1, 2020. It will increase again on July 1, 2021.
What’s up with that?
When legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019, they also called for annual increases in the gas tax that are tied to the consumer price index.
Because inflation has been minimal over the past year, the state’s gas tax jumped slightly — from 38 cents a gallon to 38.7 cents a gallon.
Legislators supportive of the move characterize these annual increases as necessary to ensure steady increases in revenue needed to finance road construction and maintenance.
But there’s far more to it than that. There always is when it comes to Illinois’ politicians.
In voting once to arrange annual increases, legislators have excused themselves from any long-term responsibility and accountability for raising taxes.
They’ve immunized themselves from political blow-back because, with each passing year, more and more of them can tell their constituents that they didn’t vote to raise their taxes because the increases are automatic.
That doesn’t mean much these days because inflation is minima, making the gas tax hike minimal. But if inflation takes off and the state’s gas taxes jump dramatically, our cunning legislators will have a valuable tool to fend off constituent complaints.