Alexander Acosta’s decision to step down as secretary of labor means there’s another vacancy in the president’s administration.
There’s a lot of “acting” amid the revolving door of the Trump administration: acting secretary of labor, acting secretary of defense, acting secretary of homeland security. Even the president’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, still is described as “acting.”
There are acting officials in other departments and agencies as well, but you get the picture.
“I like ‘acting’ because I can move so quickly,” Trump said earlier this year on CBS’ “Face The Nation.” “It gives me more flexibility.”
But it also raises questions about the stability of the administration, as well as congressional oversight — how did some of these people ever get confirmed in the first place?
Acosta, for example, was confirmed as head of the Labor Department, where one of his jobs was to oversee human trafficking laws. Earlier as a U.S. attorney, however, Acosta had given what is now seen as lenient treatment to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy money manager who stands accused of sex trafficking. Acosta, then the federal prosecutor in South Florida, negotiated a deal with Epstein’s lawyers in 2008 that allowed Epstein to leave jail six days a week to continue to make money. Acosta also kept the deal secret from Epstein’s victims.
Interest in the Epstein case was resuscitated last fall when Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown went back over the case and interviewed many of Epstein’s victims, many of whom were as young as 14 when they were sexually abused.
It was difficult, arduous work, but Brown and a colleague, Emily Pichot, persisted.
“This is a search for the truth,” Brown recently told the New York Times. “This is about sexual abuse and power and people who cover it up. Sexual abuse doesn’t discriminate on political party.”
It’s also the kind of investigative work that should have been done by the White House, which advanced Acosta’s nomination, and by the U.S. Senate, which has the power of advice and consent over appointments made by the president. Both branches have armies of staff attorneys and investigators who are supposed to do this work, but they obviously didn’t, at least not at the breadth and depth required.
Instead, it was left to two dogged reporters.
Two crucial observations here: Congress, a co-equal branch of government, needs to do a much better job overseeing the Trump administration and its appointments. And there will always be significant importance to citizens in journalism that watches, questions and reviews our governmental institutions and elected and appointed officials.