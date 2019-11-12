Unhappy with what he’s seen so far, a billionaire businessman suggests he’s the Democrat best prepared to be his party’s presidential standard bearer in 2020.
As Democrats have focused their attention on either impeaching or defeating President Donald Trump, they’ve seen their efforts hampered by having too many candidates for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination.
Roughly 20 got in the race, several of whom have since dropped out in the face of public indifference. But Democrats are on the verge of getting another official candidate — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
A campaign spokesman said Bloomberg is considering entering the field because he has become “increasingly concerned that the current field of Democrats is not well postioned” to defeat Trump.
But Democrats might have different ideas about that because Bloomberg is hardly in tune with the viewpoints of the party’s increasingly dominant left wing.
For example, Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York as a Republican, and he governed in the same stern manner as his GOP predecessor, Rudy Giuliani, an approach that’s been repudiated by current Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Bloomberg also is one of the richest and most successful businessmen in the country, a multi-multi-billionaire who’s thinking of running in a party that has shown increasing disdain toward those who are financially successful.
Referring to Bloomberg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont socialist who’s running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, attributed the former mayor’s candidacy to the fact that “the billionaire class is scared, and they should be scared.”
Another potential problem is Bloomberg’s age. He’s 77. In a party that’s increasingly concerned about the advanced age of some of its current candidates, is another who is 77 going to allay concerns among the party faithful?
Finally, Bloomberg is mostly unknown to the nation. Outside of New York and the business class, few know or care about him.
That, of course, is not to say that Bloomberg should not be taken seriously as a candidate. He was an effective mayor in a city that is tough to run. He has unlimited funds to bankroll virtually anything he chooses to do to enhance his chances, including bombarding voters with radio and television advertisements.
But while he is, like virtually all Democrats, adamantly opposed to Trump’s re-election, he doesn’t have much else to offer except a stance as what passes for a party moderate, like liberal former Vice President Joe Biden. Is one of his top priorities — global warming — going to excite American middle-class voters?
Of course, it’s a free country, and Bloomberg’s entry into the contest — and the big media splash he’d make — would liven things up.
But it appears to be premised on what poll results suggest is a false premise.
Bloomberg doesn’t like the current Democratic field. But a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows Democratic voters like it just fine.
The poll revealed that 85 percent of respondents were “satisfied” with the Democratic field, 31 percent were “very satisfied” and just 13 percent were “unsatisfied.”
Bloomberg, obviously, is a man of great drive and significant political acumen. He’ll need those qualities and a lot more if he’s going to make a dent in a presidential nominating process that’s not welcoming to a candidate like him.